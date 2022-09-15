PSYC + Nucleus Form New Partnership to Develop and Launch Psychedelic Finder

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) (“PSYC” or the “Company”), a media leader focused on the emerging psychedelic sector through its flagship platforms, Psychedelic Spotlight and Mushroom Stocks , is pleased to announce that the Company has joined forces with Nucleus Holding Inc. , a venture studio building psychedelic brands, to launch Psychedelic Finder , a full-service, integrated technology platform that will connect the growing community of psychedelics and psychedelic-inspired healing.



The partnership will be facilitated through the execution of a Limited Liability Operating Agreement between the companies on September 2, 2022. PSYC Tech, LLC, a newly incorporated Nevada company will be owned and operated jointly by the companies for the primary purpose of developing, launching, and managing Psychedelic Finder. Furthermore, the companies agreed to an initial 60/40 ownership structure whereby PSYC is the majority member of the LLC.

Plans are to combine the expansive audience and consistent month-over-month web traffic produced by Psychedelic Spotlight and the domain, www.psychedelicfinder.com , which the Company acquired in 2020, with Neuly , a data-driven platform operated by Nucleus Holding Inc. The goal of the partnership is the development and launch of a one-of-a-kind platform to inspire the growing community of psychedelics to explore, educate, connect, and even schedule bookings with an expanding list of clinics, therapists, coaches, and retreats across the globe.

“Competition, in my opinion, is such an integral part of almost every industry’s development,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “In many cases it’s the catalyst behind brands and companies producing superior products and services for consumers in the spirit of open market competition yielding best outcomes for both product quality and pricing efficiency. Psychedelic Finder will not be the first online directory for the psychedelic sector. However, we formed this partnership with Nucleus because we see a unique opportunity to leverage the resources on our end with Neuly’s resources to develop a platform that will go far beyond the simple utility of an online directory. We’re also building a community through social engagement within an ecosystem. To meet those goals, we are excited to collaborate with Nucleus in creating this new technology and brand loyalty. Our collective goals are for Psychedelic Finder to be every bit as socially engaging as it is resourceful, valuable, and inspiring to the evolving community and marketplace focused on the psychedelic lifestyle and healthcare.”

Nucleus CEO, Logan Lenz added, “I couldn’t be more excited to partner with PSYC to establish the Psychedelic Finder brand and help more people find psychedelic medicines, treatments, and experiences around the world. Our mission at Nucleus is to connect people with this growing industry and movement, and I couldn’t think of a better partner in PSYC to help us reach a wider audience so we can continue to power the well-being of millions of people over time.”

Over the coming weeks, the companies plan to work meticulously on the backend development of Psychedelic Finder with the intent of having a public launch in the next 30-60 days.

PSYC CFO Craig Schlesinger concluded with, “Developing the Psychedelic Finder brand and technology represents a significant opportunity for PSYC Tech to design the foundational architecture of a monetizable, scalable asset for the psychedelic space writ large. Moreover, it’s another strategic low-cost, low-risk, high-reward maneuver to build growth and value for PSYC shareholders.”

Furthermore, the Companies would like to reiterate that the core functionality of Psychedelic Finder will be to connect consumers and patients with licensed clinics, therapists, coaches, and retreats offering safe, responsible, and legal services to the public. Psychedelic Finder will not, in any way, facilitate, nor tolerate the facilitation of sale of any illegal drugs or substances within, or through the use of its platform.

About PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC”) (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022. At present time, SMC operates as a multimedia service company for the medicinal psychedelic industry through Psychedelic Spotlight in addition to the developing community-based platform, Bonfire (f/k/a “PsycheDev”). However, management intends, but cannot guarantee the success or profitability, that the business plan for SMC is to potentially expand beyond the medicinal psychedelic industry by way of other multimedia-related opportunities within other niche-style industries like cannabis, health and wellness, and sports such that SMC can make use of the audience it is establishing, across its platforms for cross-promotional opportunities and with the intent of developing a network of interconnected media-focused platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

