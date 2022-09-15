E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Announces New Headquarter in Central Fuzhou City

FUZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired a building and moved to its new headquarter in Fuzhou city of China Fujian province. The new office in city center reaffirms E-Home’s commitment to continue to grow in the region, where the Company was founded 8 years ago.

With the support from shareholders, customers and all stakeholders of the Company, E-Home has been expanding its scope of services since its establishment on April 1, 2014. With devotion to provide the best services for clients, E-Home is strengthening its skills and services while building strong brand in the market, which helps the business expand all over the province and beyond. In order to accelerate the development of business and attract more talents, the Company has purchased a building and moved to the new headquarter in Fuzhou city of China Fujian Province. E-Home, its subsidiaries Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Chuangying Business Technology Co. are now based in the new headquarter office, which consolidates local employees into a single-tenant location for optimal collaboration and allows the Company to pursue its growth plans with a focus on the employee experience.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “We are very proud of what we have achieved in the past eight years as a household services company. This is an important milestone in the development of E-Home’s business, and now with first-class office environment, first-class business management, first-class brand image and first-class services, E-Home’s employees are dedicated to work together to continue creating good results and seeking to contribute to the Company’s development and growth. Moving to a new home represents our great ambition to mark a new start and our team is very excited about the new modern office space that allows us to collaborate on solutions to meet our customers' needs.”

The Company's new location is at 18/F, East Tower, Building B, Dongbai Center, Yangqiao Road in Gulou District of Fuzhou city.

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform “e家快服”, provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, sister-in-law and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, sister-in-law, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of “solving every issue of customers with heart”, and to the code of conduct of “doing everything well with heart”. The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

