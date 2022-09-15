Integrated Passive Devices Market To Touch USD 2.45 Billion at a 8.81% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR),” Integrated Passive Devices Market , By Material, By Products, By Application - Forecast 2030”, the market is anticipated to flourish USD 2.45 Billion at a 8.81% CAGR over the assessment timeframe.

Integrated Passive Devices Market Overview:

The integrated passive device is a packaging technology with innovative characteristics such as decoupling, matching, resonating, transforming¸, biasing, and filtering. It is a high-performance device incorporated with AL technology. Innovative technologies are boosting the demand of the market. IPD is also vital to computers, smartphones, and other electronic devices. The consumer electronics fields significantly demand these gadgets as they play a vital part in LED products, mobiles, computers, media players, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The growing penetration of smartphone users across the globe is a significant aspect causing an upsurge in the IPD market's growth. The smartphones are packed with5G technologies, GPS, communication systems, and Wifi connectivity. The device requires IPD to incorporate small components of these elements. White goods are believed to be the most effective use of IPD technology. The integrated passive devices have enormous demand in consumer electronics, with set-top boxes and digital TVs, portable media players, and others. The rapid expansion in the consumer electronics sector is anticipated to boost the market's growth over the coming years.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 2.45 Billion YoY Growth

8.81% CAGR (2022-2030) Key Market Opportunities The integrated passive device is essential in devices such as filters and diplexers Key Market Drivers The demand for semiconductor products is high in the future.

The crucial drivers are the key-contributors to Integrated Passive Devices growth.

For the growing demand for advanced communication technology, such as 4G LTE, the Smartphone requires to encourage more excellent frequency bands to boost the requirement for extra shrunken components. This will allow the industry areas to shift towards IPDs in consumer electronics with cost-effective solutions. The expansion opportunities are broad across the consumer electronics field; therefore, the market is anticipated to flourish substantially over the forecasted era.

Integrated Passive Devices Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global integrated passive devices market has recorded massive growth in recent years. The market's growth is credited to factors such as a substantial increase in the number of smartphone users, growing adoption in the automotive industry, and a growing 5G connection.

Integrated Passive Devices Market Restraints

On the other hand, the high prices of IPD may impede the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the majority of the industry sectors across the globe. Given the fast spread of the disease across most regions worldwide, the governments are implementing partial or complete lockdowns. Considering the travel restrictions and social distancing norms imposed by the governments, the industrial areas witnessed a massive disruption in the supply chain networks. The global pandemic not only severely impacted public health but also had a massive impact on the global economy during the pandemic period. Furthermore, the industry players had to halt or complete shutdowns for the businesses. The pandemic has a detrimental impact on multiple market areas. Like any other market area, the global market for integrated passive devices has also witnessed a massive disruption in the supply chain networks. The decline in demand for these devices in the primary stage of the pandemic led to causing significant losses in revenue generation.

Additionally, the pandemic had a massive impact on the semiconductor industry recently. Because of this, the IPD market had to face a significant decline in revenues during the pandemic. According to analysis reports by MRFR, the semiconductor industry is witnessing a 3% fall in demand. Additionally, it is generating various disturbances in the supply-demand chain. The IPD market has added up to a stoppage during the oballshutdown.

On the other hand, the manufacturing procedure is continuing rapidly. Thus, the growing integrated passive devices market revenue trend will resume over the assessment timeframe. The global integrated passive devices market analysis exhibits that the demand boosts higher post covid.

Integrated Passive Devices Market Segment Analysis

Based on the material, the glass segment is anticipated to dominate the global market for integrated passive devices over the review timeframe. The central aspect causing an upsurge in the segment's growth is its advantages, such as low RF and high resistivity coupling to devices. The glass wafer does not heat as much as any other material during the manufacturing procedure. All of these aspects boost the growth of the segment.

Based on the passive devices, the filter passive device segment is projected to dominate the global market for integrated passive devices over the coming years. the segment is likely to record the maximum CAGR over the coming years. The filter is utilized to remove consonant distortion generated by non-linear loads. They are utilized across RF IPD, ESD/EMI, and other applications, therefore catalyzing the demand for this segment.

Among all the application areas, the RF IPD segment is anticipated to dominate the global market for integrated passive devices over the forecasted era. The central aspect supporting the segment's growth is credited mainly to the increased usage of consumer electronics such as tablets, notebooks, smartphones, and others. Smartphones have been a vital parameter boosting the growth of the global segment.

Integrated Passive Devices Market Regional Analysis

The global market for integrated passive devices is analyzed across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

According to the analysis reports by MRFR, the European region is anticipated to dominate the global market for integrated passive devices over the coming years. the primary aspect supporting the growth of the regional market is the rapid technological developments in the field. The nations like the UK, France, and Germany are the leading growth contributors across the regional market.

Furthermore, the integrated passive device market for the North American region is anticipated to record substantial growth over the coming years. Canada and the US are the leading growth contributors across the region. The growth of the region is credited to the emerging semiconductor industries.

Integrated Passive Devices Market Competitive Analysis

The global market for integrated passive devices has prominent leaders such as:

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

3DiS Technologies (France)

Micron Technology, Inc. (US)

On Semiconductor (US)

Global Communication Semiconductors, Inc. (US)

Johanson Technology, Inc. (US)

STMicroelectronics (US)

STATS ChipPAC Ltd (Singapore)

