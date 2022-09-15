Surgalign Announces Third Clinical Site in the Commercialization of its HOLO Portal™ Surgical Guidance System

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced further advancement in the commercialization of its HOLO Portal™ surgical guidance system. The Company is pleased to report that Jaideep Chunduri, MD, a board certified orthopaedic and spinal surgeon at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio, performed his first case with the HOLO Portal surgical guidance system.



HOLO Portal, the world’s first surgical guidance system to incorporate AI and AR, represents the initial clinical application of Surgalign’s HOLO™ AI digital health platform. The system’s AI processes intraoperative images to autonomously segment and label the anatomy and plan patient-specific pedicle screw trajectories that are approved by the surgeon. The HOLO Portal system uses AR to overlay the segmented AI reconstruction over the patient’s actual anatomy, providing real-time 3D visualization throughout the surgical procedure. This AR display helps surgeons visualize trajectories and guide surgical instruments.

“The fidelity of the holographic surgical display is quite amazing, and the AI planned screws were right where I wanted them. HOLO Portal is truly next-generation technology, and even better it is straightforward and intuitive to adopt into a surgical technique,” stated Dr. Chunduri, who joined Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in 2003. “Artificial intelligence and augmented reality promise to make surgery more efficient and safer, which is ultimately why I chose to integrate HOLO Portal into my practice.”

In January 2022, the Company received U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for use of the HOLO Portal surgical guidance system within lumbar spine procedures. The Company is currently expanding the system’s limited market release and intends to further increase site locations throughout the year. As cases are performed and data is accumulated, the Company plans to integrate new applications on its platform with the goal to both advance the quality of care and improve outcomes for patients.

“Congratulations to Dr. Chunduri for completing his first surgical case with the SurgalignTM HOLO Portal system,” said Terry Rich, President and CEO of Surgalign. “The performance to date of the HOLO Portal system and the surgeon excitement generated by the technology have validated our high expectations. We believe that our HOLO AI technology will transform patient outcomes, and we couldn’t be prouder to partner with Dr. Chunduri.”

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Forward Looking Statement

