Global Mechanical Anchor Market Report 2022: A Market Valued at $2.8 Billion in 2027 - Key Players are Hilti, Wurth, Fischer, Illinois Tool Works, & Simpson Strong-Tie

The mechanical anchors market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2027.

Major factors, such as the growing construction industry and increasing spending on infrastructure development are likely to be the major demand generators for mechanical anchors during the forecast period. In addition, rapid urbanization and industrialization, population growth, and a rise in disposable income are further expected to fuel the growth of the mechanical anchors market.

However, the market got recovered from the disruption brought by the COVID pandemic in the year 2021 due to a revival in consumer confidence, economic recovery, inline construction and infrastructure projects, and supply chain on track.

In the year 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard the construction industry. Supply chain disruption, suspension of infrastructure and commercial projects, limited demand for new buildings, labor and material shortages, and lockdowns across the world were some of the major consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mechanical anchor market was no exception to it and the impact of the pandemic has been recorded across the supply chain including the demand for mechanical anchors, with a decline of -9.0% in 2020.

Segments' Analysis

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as expansion anchor, screw anchor, undercut anchor, and others. Expansion anchor is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period, owing to extensive usage in concrete and masonry substrates. In addition to that, increasing demand from various end-users due to reliability and wide applicability is further expected to propel the demand for expansion anchors during the forecast period.

Based on the substrate type, the market is segmented as concrete, masonry, natural stone, and others. Concrete is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Concrete is the most commonly used construction material as it poses high compressive strength and durability.

Based on the end-user type, the market is segmented as infrastructure, commercial, residential, and industrial. Infrastructure held the largest share of the market, due to increased spending on infrastructure projects, a boost in infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies, coupled with urbanization, and economic expansion.

In terms of regions, Europe is expected to remain the largest market for mechanical anchors over the forecast period. Major factors such as increasing construction activities, growing disposable income, and rapid urbanization and industrialization are driving the region's market.

In addition to that, Europe is home to leading players such as Hilti Group, Wurth Group, and Fischer Group. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the same period due to major factors such as growing construction projects in the developing economies, rapid economic growth, and increasing population.

Key Players

The mechanical anchors Market is moderately fragmented with the top five players securing a fair share in 2021. All the major mechanical anchor manufacturers have different growth strategies based on their synergies, product portfolio, market reach, geographical presence, and market positioning.

However, some of the most common strategies adopted by them include new product developments, development of a vast product portfolio, and execution of M&As to quickly gain market share.

For instance, Simpson Strong-Tie acquired Etanco Group in the year 2022.

The following are some of the key players in the mechanical anchors market:

Hilti Corporation

Wurth Group

Fischer Group

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Simpson Strong-Tie Co. Inc

