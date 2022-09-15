Habitat for Humanity GTA Honours The Daniels Corporation with Inaugural ‘Developer for Humanity Lifetime Achievement Award’

Toronto, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity GTA (Habitat GTA) is proud to announce The Daniels Corporation (Daniels) as the recipient of its first-ever Developer for Humanity Lifetime Achievement Award. Representatives from Habitat GTA presented Daniels with the Award last night at the 2022 Building Industry and Land Development Association Chair’s Dinner.

The Developer for Humanity Award was created to recognize developers who go above and beyond in partnering with Habitat GTA to deliver affordable homeownership opportunities, while also demonstrating parallel commitments to the economic and social wellbeing of the communities in which they build. The Developer for Humanity Award Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes Daniels for their exceptional track record in both areas.

Since 1996, Daniels has set an industry-leading example for how builders can partner with Habitat GTA, supporting its mission to help local families to build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. Daniels has shown extraordinary generosity and goodwill making contributions of land and completed homes with a combined value of over $6 million, resulting in Habitat homes for more than 90 families in Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Pickering and Aurora, including:

Donating land in south Etobicoke for the construction of 10 Habitat Homes – the largest donation of land from a private company in Habitat GTA’s history.

Leading the development of a 54-unit affordable homeownership community on former faith lands in Scarborough, including full construction of 38 of these homes and support of Habitat volunteer construction of 16 of these homes.

Providing Habitat GTA with numerous completed townhomes and condominium units at well below market cost, which in turn, become Habitat homes.

Beyond direct provision of land and housing units, Daniels has played an invaluable role supporting Habitat GTA’s expansion from a grassroots charity building a handful of homes a year to a sophisticated affordable housing developer building multiple stacked townhome developments and brokering an ever-expanding number of housing partnerships with local governments and for-profit developers. Over the years, members of the Daniels team have routinely shared advice and guidance to Habitat GTA on every aspect of their work from long-term strategy to due diligence on land purchase, to reviews of project plans, to advice on construction site safety programs. Along the way, Daniels has tapped its own network, calling to action other developers, builders and suppliers to follow their lead and support Habitat GTA.

While Habitat GTA has been a prominent partner, Daniels has provided support to many other organizations creating opportunities for inclusive housing, such as:

A signatory with the BlackNorth Initiative and a commitment of 5 homes to BlackNorth’s Homeownership Bridge Program, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity GTA;

Friends of Ruby Home, Canada’s first residence providing transitional housing and in-house counselling for homeless LGBTQI2S youth in Toronto;

Covenant House Toronto, Canada’s largest homeless youth agency. Daniels has provided deeply subsidized rental apartments for a transitional housing program integrated into a Daniels condominium building;

Daniels and Sun Life have created a public-private partnership with WoodGreen Community Services and the City of Toronto to integrate long-term, affordable, rental living for single mothers at Evolv Rental Residences in Regent Park

Daniels has partnered with L’Arche Toronto to custom build an eight-bedroom condominium within the Artworks Tower in Regent Park. Designed to meet the assisted-living needs of L’Arche clients, this new home will provide a fully-accessible, barrier-free and inclusive environment for people with intellectual disabilities;

The Region of Peel partnered with Daniels and the governments of Ontario and Canada to deliver 174 units within a mixed rental building of affordable and fair market value apartments at Mississauga City Centre;

Daniels’ Accessibility Designed Program (ADP) – a barrier-breaking initiative dedicated to providing a higher standard of accessibility, far exceeding the requirements of the Ontario Building Code. ADP homes are now integrated into all Daniels vertical communities.

Quotes

“What truly speaks to the incredible character of The Daniels Corporation is the simple fact that they have supported Habitat for Humanity GTA to help empower dozens of local families - not because they had to, but because they chose to do so. Daniels is a trailblazer in the development industry. Their mantra, Love where you live, is not just a slogan, it is a way of being. They take a systemic approach to every build project, constantly looking for ways not just to contribute to the community but to build inclusive communities where everyone can thrive. Their partnership with Habitat for Humanity GTA can be seen through the lives of multiple generations of families who were given the opportunity to be their best selves and are today living a better quality of life. They are a shining example of the powerful role the development community can play in the addressing the affordable housing crisis while also building vibrant sustainable communities for the benefit of everyone.” – Ene Underwood, CEO for Habitat for Humanity GTA.

“A commitment to affordable homeownership has been central to our work for close to 40 years. For over two decades, our partnership with Habitat for Humanity has demonstrated the power of collaboration. By partnering with Habitat, every developer can truly change lives, building communities that are inclusive. We are deeply touched with this recognition and look forward to further collaboration with Habitat for Humanity for decades to come.” – Mitchell Cohen, President & CEO of The Daniels Corporation.

“Our lives have improved so much now that our family has a place to call our own. The kids have more space to run around and play. We can wake up to see a sunrise and see and hear the birds outside our window. Owning a home means that it’s ours, and we are invested in a life-changing decision for the better. We are grateful to the Daniels team for partnering with Habitat for Humanity GTA to build our home so we can feel safe and comfortable.” – Vidia Mohammed, Habitat for Humanity GTA Homeowner.

-30-





About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Habitat for Humanity GTA is a local organization with a global vision of a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. We mobilize communities to help working families build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, donors, and community partners we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives for families in the GTA. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 23 new communities, providing a hand-up to hundreds of families so parents and children can have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home. To learn more visit habitatgta.ca.

About The Daniels Corporation

The Daniels Corporation (www.danielshomes.ca) is one of Canada's pre-eminent builders/developers, building more than 35,000 new homes across the Greater Toronto Area for over 38 years. Daniels is the developer of TIFF Bell Lightbox and the City of the Arts community on Toronto’s East Waterfront. Among its many initiatives, Daniels was chosen to partner with Toronto Community Housing to revitalize 53 of the 69 acres in Toronto's Regent Park. Today, Regent Park is the global hub of urban Sustainable Development Goals and home to the World Urban Pavilion in Regent Park – Powered by Daniels, a collaborative initiative between the Urban Economy Forum, UN-Habitat and supported by CMHC and Daniels. Understanding that quality of life is created by much more than physical buildings, Daniels goes above and beyond to integrate building excellence with opportunities for social, cultural and economic well-being. As part of this effort, Daniels is committed to integrating affordable homes into its communities across the GTA through innovative programs and partnerships with non-profit organizations to help address significant affordable homeownership and rental needs in today’s market.