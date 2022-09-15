Award-Winning Virgin Voyages Deploys the DeCurtis Experience Platform™ to Drive Enhanced Guest Experiences

Orlando, Florida, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeCurtis Corporation, a leader in location-and-proximity-based software solutions, is proud to announce that the DeCurtis Experience Platform™ (“DXP™”) is driving a new kind of cruise experience onboard Virgin Voyages’ fleet. Leveraging the Aruba ESP network and partnering with DeCurtis Corporation, Virgin Voyages set out to deliver a technology-enhanced cruise experience unlike any other at sea.

Virgin Voyages currently has two award-winning ships deployed and two more in development, all with a capacity of nearly 4,000 passengers and crew members on each ship. Scarlet Lady was named Cruise Critic's "Best New Cruise Ship for 2021," and both Scarlet and Valiant Lady received top spots on Condé Nast Traveler's Cruising Hot List for 2022.

“From the time a Sailor books their trip or uses mobile ticketing, all on-board experiences, from departure to the end of their journey, are enhanced by technology,” said Frank Farro, Vice President of Technology at Virgin Voyages. “A favorite luxury indulgence for Sailors is our unique “Shake for Champagne™” feature. By simply shaking their phone with the Virgin Voyages app open, and pressing a button, crew is alerted to deliver chilled champagne to the Sailor wherever they are on the ship. The same capability is extended to other services such as Ship Eats, to guarantee high-touch service to each Sailor’s onboard experience.”

The DeCurtis Experience Platform™ enables both of these Sailor-favorite experiences available in the Virgin Voyages app, along with a host of other features like ‘smart home’ capabilities in each cabin, on-demand dining and activity reservations and contactless payments through ‘The Band.’

To achieve frictionless, location-based services that enable world-class Sailor services, Virgin Voyages looked to trusted technology partner DeCurtis Corporation. With a vast range of experience working with some of the world’s best, most-recognized hospitality brands, DeCurtis and Virgin Voyages were looking to transform existing Sailor experiences to make them better, faster and more seamless through creative application of the latest technology.

“We have built solutions that addressed many common pain points in the cruise industry for over a decade,” said Derek Fournier, President and CEO of DeCurtis Corporation, “but the truly transformative nature of technology is when those pain reductions are part of a larger platform that can simultaneously drive revolutionary experiences and empower brands to amplify their unique differentiators.”

One of Virgin Voyages’ top priorities is to provide a premier Sailor experience through exceptional customer service, and Sailors are first introduced to this concept when they are encouraged to upload required documents in the Sailor app prior to cruising. This allows for a verification of records that significantly reduces the wait time in terminals and creates a streamlined, seamless embarkation process.

Once onboard, crew members continue this rockstar-level service with the help of the DXP™. Crew devices can submit requests, create maintenance tickets, help Sailors make or change dining reservations, and facilitate the required muster drill with the option to watch the demonstration video on personal devices or on the cabin TV.

Additionally, in cooperation with DeCurtis, Virgin Voyages created a virtual queuing system so that Sailors aren’t subjected to long lines. Instead, the Virgin Voyages app sends an alert when it’s their turn to board the ship, head to dinner, attend a show or disembark at a port of call. This focus on a frictionless experience allows Sailors to relax and enjoy the amenities, and the technology driving these experiences creates a five-star experience anywhere onboard.

“One of our mantras at Virgin is ‘one team, one dream,’” said Farro. “DeCurtis has been hand-in-hand with us every step of the way from inception to engineering, install and configuration to operational assistance, and continued 24/7 monitoring and support. They have been true partners for the entire journey.”

From its foundation as a dynamic abstraction layer, the DXP™ connects all onboard systems and creates a location-aware environment on the ships. From onboard delivery options to muster drills, virtual queues for dining and entertainment, streamlined housekeeping requests and activity reservation management, the modules of the DXP™ power many key guest and crew experiences. While applicable in several verticals, the DXP™ was built for and with the cruise industry in mind, always focusing on reduced operational friction, enhanced guest experiences and the safety and security of all involved. DeCurtis Corporation can install this platform alongside current solutions without requiring a dry dock and ‘turn on’ modules at a strategic pace to ease adoption concerns.

About DeCurtis Corporation

DeCurtis Corporation is the premier provider of location and proximity-enabled solutions in complex indoor environments with a focus on health, safety and security, operational enhancement, and experience evolution. Creator of Mobile Assembly Suite (MAS™), and the DeCurtis Experience Platform™ (DXP™), DeCurtis Corporation is the leader in providing transformational experience technology based on decades of deep industry knowledge in the cruise space that is applicable to other sectors. With a vast range of experience working with some of the world’s best, most-recognized brands, DeCurtis Corporation transforms the guest experience to be safer, secure and more efficient through the creative application of the latest technology. For more information on DeCurtis Corporation, please visit www.decurtis.com.

