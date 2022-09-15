Victory Bancorp Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 22nd

LIMERICK, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Bancorp Inc. (VTYB), based in Limerick, PA, focused on business banking, today announced that Robert Schultz, COO & CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 22nd.



DATE: Thursday, September 22nd, 2022

TIME: 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3oTs1LK



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.



Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights Include:



Net Income of $1.0 million for the quarter

Book value per common share is $13.11

$2.4 million increase in stockholders’ equity since June 30, 2021

$0.065 per share cash dividend paid to shareholders

Deposit increase of $9.7 million since June 30, 2021



“Our second quarter results show a continuing trend in our growth and improved earnings, based on our ongoing commitment to delivering first-class banking services. We hire talented, dedicated bankers who provide trusted, valuable advice and extraordinary personal service to our clients, and strive to maintain disciplined pricing and credit underwriting practices as we continue to grow the Bank. Our diligence continues to strengthen our Bank and, therefore, the communities we serve,” stated Bank Leader Joseph W. Major.

About The Victory Bancorp, Inc.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (https://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.



About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

