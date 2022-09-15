Antithrombin Market is estimated to be US$ 849.87 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

Covina, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The protein which blocks thrombin is called as antithrombin. Antithrombin is the glycoprotein which is synthesized by the liver. Antithrombin inhibits the proteases due to belonging to the family of serpins. Antithrombin used to thin the blood slightly from clotting alot. Antithrombin is an endogenous anticoagulant. Antiplatelets are the drugs used for preventing the formation of blood clots. Aspirin is the common antiplatelet drug. Other antiplatelet drug includes prasugrel, clopidogrel and ticagrelor. The deficiency or low level of antithrombin causes abnormal blood clots which results in the blockage of blood flow and damage the organs. Antithrombin maintains the balance in the coagulation system. The adequate level of antithrombin is important to be present in the body to avoid the high risk of thrombophilias. Antithrombin is used in surgical procedures to prevent the blood clotting. Use of antithrombin concentrates are useful in antithrombin deficiency. Antithrombin has anti-aggregant and anti-inflammatory properties. Antithrombin in the plasma ranges from 80% to 120%. Antithrombin concentrates are prepared from human plasma. Thus, increased use of antithrombin has given rise in the market growth. Global Antithrombin Market size accounted for US$ 577.2 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 849.87 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%.

In 2021, (PubMed Central), adequate Antithrombin III level predicted the survival in severe pandemic of COVID-19 Pneumonia. Antithrombin III has become the most potent endogenous anticoagulant. Antithrombin III is thus required for the clinical efficacy of heparin.

In 2022, (csl.com), CSL Limited announced the positive top line phase 3 results for Garadacimab which has become preventive treatment in patients with HAE (Hereditary Angioedema). Garadacimab has become the potentially transformative first-in-class therapy for the patients having HAE (Hereditary Angioedema).

Antithrombin has become important as it prevents excess blood clotting. The use of antithrombin in surgical procedures is increased due to rise in chronic diseases like heart disease, kidney disease. During surgical procedure antithrombin is required to prevent forming of blood clots. Antithrombin deficiency causes risk of thrombophilias. However, increase in surgical procedures and rise in deficiency of antithrombin has driven rise in demand of antithrombin which will be able to boosts the growth of the market. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Global Antithrombin Market size accounted for US$ 577.2 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 849.87 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. The Global Antithrombin Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Global Antithrombin Market is segmented into Thrombolytic Drugs, Anticoagulant, Antiplatelet and others.

Based on Application, Global Antithrombin Market is segmented into Therapeutics, Research & Development, Diagnostics, and others.

By Region, the Global Antithrombin Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Antithrombin Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Antithrombin Market includes, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Siemens AG, Axis-Shield Plc., Grifols, CSL Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Octapharma AG, Lee Biosolutions Inc., Shire Plc., LFB USA, Scripps Laboratories Inc., Kedrion S.p.A., Novartis International AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

