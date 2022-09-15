Wilmington Eye Welcomes New Fellowship-Trained Oculoplastic Surgeon

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wilmington Eye announced the addition of Dr. Molly Orban, a fellowship trained surgeon in ophthalmic plastic, reconstructive, and orbital surgery. Dr. Orban will be joining Wilmington Eye's oculoplastic team, comprised of Dr. Alan Oester, Jr., Dr. George Escaravage, and Tracey McKinzie, PA-C, to provide care that includes cancer reconstructive surgery, upper and lower eyelid lifts, eyelid malposition repair and an emphasis on aesthetic services.

The market in the US for noninvasive and invasive cosmetic procedures reached $18.8 billion (USD) in 2021 and is expected to grow at a rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030. With the addition of Dr. Orban, Wilmington Eye will be more poised to meet the growing demand for aesthetic services that the practice has seen at their oculoplastic center in the midtown area. Dr. Orban's training in oculoplastic surgery uniquely positions her to provide high-level aesthetic assessments and procedures that make up the fastest growing segments in non-invasive cosmetic procedures.

"Dr. Orban is a critical component of Wilmington Eye's plan to meet the rapidly growing demand for oculoplastics in our community. As the only two oculoplastic surgeons within a 130-mile radius, we are ecstatic to bring on someone as skilled and knowledgeable as Dr. Orban to help us serve the region," says Dr. Alan Oester, Jr., partner, oculoplastic surgeon, and fellowship director at Wilmington Eye.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Orban join us. Not only will she enhance our oculoplastic department to serve patients more efficiently, she will also lead and expand our cosmetic services with her unique aesthetic perspective," says Dr. George Escaravage, partner, oculoplastic surgeon, and fellowship instructor at Wilmington Eye.

Dr. Orban is originally from Jupiter, Florida and attended the University of Florida in Gainesville for her Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Nutrition. She received her Medical Degree from the University of Central Florida College of Medicine and went on to complete a one-year transitional year internship at the University of Central Florida and Osceola Regional Medical Center. She completed her ophthalmology residency at Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, South Carolina, where she served as the Chief Resident during her senior year. She then went on to complete her fellowship training in ophthalmic plastic, reconstructive, and orbital surgery with Dr. Alan Oester here at Wilmington Eye. Dr. Orban joins Dr. Alan Oester and Dr. George Escaravage as Wilmington's only fellowship-trained oculoplastic surgeons.

"I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve our patients as I start my practice at Wilmington Eye. I love the aesthetic side of oculoplastic surgery and applying the latest technologies and products to my practice to offer my patients the best in facial rejuvenation and eye care. My family and I have grown to love the wonderful Wilmington community and this beautiful city that we now call home. I'm excited to meet my new patients and for the opportunity to serve their aesthetic and oculoplastic surgery needs." - Dr. Molly Orban

Dr. Orban is currently accepting new patients at Wilmington Eye's Oculoplastic Center, located at 1025 Medical Center Drive, suite 201. For more details or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Orban, visit wilmingtoneye.com. For questions or media inquiries, please contact mperales@wilmingtoneye.com

Related Images











Image 1: Dr. Molly Orban Joins Wilmington Eye





Dr. Orban joins Wilmington Eye as newest oculoplastic surgeon, specializing in cosmetic and aesthetic procedures.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment