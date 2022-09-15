PIXELYNX Names Entertainment Executive and Visual Effects Pioneer Ed Ulbrich as Strategic Partner

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – PIXELYNX , the music metaverse™ gaming platform founded by groundbreaking electronic musicians and technology visionaries Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, announced today that producer and visual effects pioneer Ed Ulbrich has signed on as a strategic partner and advisor to the company.



Ulbrich produced the epic sci-fi film, Ender’s Game , starring Harrison Ford, Viola Davis and Sir Ben Kingsley and produced the Tupac Shakur "Hologram" with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg as part of their Coachella Music Festival performances. He also produced the visual effects for Warner Bros.' blockbuster Suicide Squad . He executive produced Academy Award©-winning visual effects for Titanic , The Curious Case of Benjamin Button , and What Dreams May Come , as well as visual effects for Top Gun: Maverick , Avenger's: Infinity Wars , Aquaman , Black Panther , Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 , and Fight Club among many others; music videos for The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, and many more; and over 500 commercials. Fast Company magazine named him one of the 100 most creative people in business and he has spoken about creativity, technology and innovation at top conferences including TED, Sundance, SXSW, and many others.

Ulbrich has consulted on strategy and business development spanning creative development, real-time animation, visual effects, virtual production, and XR/AR/VR; across film, television, music, Web3, and the metaverse. He was previously worldwide President and General Manager at Method Studios, and prior was CEO of renowned visual effects studio Digital Domain. With Ulbrich’s leadership, Digital Domain was at the forefront of innovation for two decades including its pioneering work in the creation of photo-real virtual humans.

“Ed is a true visionary who has an award-winning track record at creating high-end visual worlds and characters for so many different platforms,” said PIXELYNX CEO and co-founder, Inder Phull. “We both share similar ideas about the future of entertainment and the creative renaissance taking place as music, film, gaming and Web3 merge.”

“It’s such an exciting time to be innovating at the nexus of entertainment and technology,” said Ulbrich. “Powerful real-time tools, virtual production, AR, VR, and artificial intelligence are rapidly reshaping the creative landscape before our eyes. I’m excited to partner with PIXELYNX to help create new forms and formats of entertainment.”

About PIXELYNX

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull, a music metaverse futurist. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. Its debut mobile game, ELYNXIR, will be out later this year.

