Table Needs + Homebase Join Forces to Serve Franchise-Level Support to Independent Restaurants and Food Trucks

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Answering the restaurant industry's call for staffing solutions, Table Needs announced its partnership with Homebase, an employee management software company, to provide an expanded suite of support to independent counter-service restaurants and food trucks.

Now, for the first time, restaurants can run their entire restaurant under the umbrella of a single service provider: a point of sale system that includes online ordering, kitchen display system (KDS), menu management and more, plus team management that includes hiring, onboarding, time tracking, scheduling, and payroll.

"This new partnership allows us to offer the most complete POS for mom-and-pop restaurants on the planet," said Ben Simmons, co-founder and CEO of Table Needs.

Until now, small restaurants and food trucks typically needed to cobble together a variety of services, software, and technologies to run their business. The process is difficult, time-consuming, and expensive. By providing a one-stop shop for point of sale and team management, Table Needs + Homebase creates a more streamlined business operation for independent restaurateurs.

"Our goal is to provide your favorite local spot with the type of technology and service that are typically only available for large chains. Partnering with Homebase is a huge milestone in support of our mission to help local restaurants thrive and provide comprehensive restaurant services," continued Simmons.

Table Needs supports locally-owned counter-service restaurants and food trucks with contract-free POS, online ordering, menu management, staff management, and unparalleled customer service. Learn more at tableneeds.com or contact Robby Trione, Marketing Director: robby@tableneeds.com

Related Images











Image 1: Table Needs + Homebase join forces





By providing a one-stop shop for point of sale and team management, Table Needs + Homebase creates a more streamlined business operation for independent restaurateurs.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment