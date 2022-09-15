Investing in Youth With TRREB’s Past President’s Scholarship

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the fall semester underway, eight first-year students are pursuing ambitious university degrees and career paths with the help of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s (TRREB) Past President’s Scholarship. New this year, TRREB and our Members are handing out even more scholarships to students with a future calling that can impact the real estate industry.



The winners join fifty other deserving students who have received scholarships since the program’s inception in 2007. Scholarships range from $5,000 for first-place winners to $1,500 for fourth-place winners, totalling $22,000 in scholarship funds awarded this year.

“Our Members are committed to investing in the next generation of decision-makers and innovators. They are passionate about ensuring tomorrow’s leaders can thrive and grow and that students seeking higher education are able to pursue their aspirations,” said TRREB President Kevin Crigger.

Past President’s Scholarship Winners

First-place winners Deborah Ojo and Ryan Tan head off to the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business and Western University's DAN Management Program with an AEO status, respectively. Deborah will study commerce and specialize in either real estate or marketing. She wishes to one day work in the field of business journalism and marketing. And at the moment, Ryan’s interests are in marketing and finance.

Dream Tuitt-Barnes and Jonathan Sekyewa are the second-place winners. As an aspiring plastic surgeon, Dream chose Queen’s University for the Honours Health Sciences with the QuARMs (Queens University Accelerated Route to Medicine) program. The University of Waterloo’s Sustainability and Financial Management program will help Jonathan decide on a specific career later in his studies.

Our first-ever third-place winners are Darrah Tan and Tivona Mwangi. Darrah will pursue the Life Sciences program at McMaster University with a career goal in the healthcare field (medicine or pharmacy). Tivona is off to the University of Ottawa for Health Sciences. As a future healthcare practitioner, she wants to provide optimal care for all people and help address the social determinants of health.

The newly added fourth-place award winners are Mahak Mishra and Zufishan Siddiqui. Mahak plans to study computer science at the University of Toronto. She aspires to work in the computer science industry and promote gender equality and female participation in the STEM fields. Zufishan will attend McMaster University for their Social Sciences I program, majoring in political science. As she is passionate about human rights law, Zufishan will then pursue a law degree.

Learn more about TRREB’s Past President’s Scholarship, including more information about the winners’ goals, their winning essays, and when to look out for the 2023 scholarship application.

Media Inquiries:

Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 68,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ce079ad-3636-44f8-bf55-c0ea1c644da4