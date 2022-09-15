QuestionPro Announces Fall XDay North America Lineup

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services today announced the agenda and speaker lineup for its annual customer event, XDay 2022 North America. The event takes place October 27, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (U.S. Central Time) at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center in Austin. The event features panels and one-to-one chats with industry leaders on a range of topics related to the future of research, customer experience and employee experience.



The day begins with opening remarks from Vivek Bhaskaran, QuestionPro’s founder and CEO, followed immediately by the morning keynote, which features Jason Alleger - Consumer Insights & Strategy at Traeger Inc. discussing “Storytelling, Focus, and Why People are Naming their Babies Traeger.”

Alleger is followed by an interactive session titled “How can you use foresight trends in the insights world" featuring Lauren Phillips - Director of Research at Visit Fort Worth and Bill Trovinger - Pharmacy and Health Customer Insights Director at Albertsons Companies. The discussion is moderated by Dan Fleetwood, President of QuestionPro Research & Insights.

Pivoting from customer insights to employee insights is a discussion focused on how to equip a whole organization behind the company vision, a fireside chat featuring Sanja Licina, Ph.D., President of QuestionPro Workforce and Marcus Sawyer, founder and CEO at EQ Community.

The final panel of the day, entitled “Linear, Lucky or Lies: the stories we tell with data” is a data-driven discussion featuring Fernando Ramirez - Director, Consumer Research and Insights at MGM Resorts International; Melissa Ferere - Senior Research Lead at Google; and Kerry Edelstein - President and Founder at Research Narrative. Ken Peterson, President of QuestionPro Customer Experience will moderate. Participants will discuss pre-fielded questions, and audience members will use live polling to guess whether the outcome was linear, lucky or a lie.

The event concludes with QuestionPro’s legendary “AMA” (Ask Me Anything) sessions in which attendees are free to pick the brains of QuestionPro’s executive team. Questions have ranged from how to use certain features to challenging company execs to develop or include new features. Such discussion and suggestions have led to new features, including Anchored MaxDiff and Office Hours, a monthly Q&A livestream for QuestionPro users.

The event is open to the public. Information and registration are available online at: https://www.questionpro.com/xday/fall-2022/ . People who register before October 1, 2022, can receive a 10 percent discount off the registration fee with the code XDAY10.