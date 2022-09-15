WISeKey Invited to Join the Clinton Global Initiative (“CGI”) 2022 Meeting in New York as Part of the New Commitments to Action™

In 2006, WISeKey pledged at the CGI to provide digital identity management and the necessary transaction platform to increase the digital connectivity for the poor

ZUG, Switzerland – September 15, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company announced today that it was invited again this year to join the 2022 CGI Annual Meeting which will be held in New York City from September 19-20, 2022.

In 2006, WISeKey pledged at the CGI to provide digital identity management and the necessary transaction platform to increase the digital connectivity for the poor and this year it will be reporting on the progress made on this project over the years and update on the technology advances facilitating execution.

Unlimited Internet surfing and email are privileges few can afford today, equality in access to the Internet via secure trusted digital identities and communications is a matter of human rights, economic empowerment and poverty reduction. The COVID pandemic situation has further increased the urgency for citizens, companies and organizations to adapt themselves to a new reality where human interactions with customers and among themselves must happen electronically. Nevertheless, this must be done properly in order not to introduce new security risks.

OISTE and WISeKey in cooperation with CGI started this project back in 2006 with the objective to issue 1 billion identities to poor people; one-fifth of the world’s population, approximately 1.5 billion people had no proper legal identification, and 50 million children were born every year without a birth certificate and legal identity thus they were off the radar for vital economic services, including such as education and healthcare.

WISeKey’s WISeID platform which integrates state-of-the-art technologies related to Digital Identity and BlockChain, is in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals of providing every person on the planet with a solid and tamper-proof digital identity based on common, interoperable standards by 2030. Since 2016, as a first step, the United Nation has been seeking to develop scalable identity systems. This initiative was launched at the inaugural “ID2020 Summit ‒ Harnessing Digital Identity for the Global Community,” held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on May 20, 2016.

The CGI 2022 meeting will also include announcements of new Commitments to Action™ – specific, measurable programs that address a pressing global challenge – as well as updates on the impact from previous CGI commitments. More than 3,700 Commitments to Action have been launched through CGI since its inception in 2005, making a difference in the lives of more than 435 million people in over 180 countries.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey noted, “For over two decades, WISeKey in cooperation with the Swiss OISTE.ORG Foundation have been global cybersecurity pioneers in delivering digital identity ecosystems to secure personal identification. We are proud to be able to continue executing our commitment with CGI during this new edition.”

Digital Identification and Privacy are not just basic, fundamental human rights, but also endangered rights. New digital technologies track and scrutinize us all as the digital economy considers every click, search or like as an asset to be monetized. Our lives, reflected in cyberspace, are plundered for behavioral data for the sake of a system that converts our freedom into profit. We are quietly being domesticated into accepting as normal that decision rights vanish before we even know that there is a decision to make.

A new awareness infused by a human-rights based approach that consider each individual “netizen” as a dignified moral being, worth of respect, is required. Otherwise, our connectivity will continue to offer a perverse amalgam of empowerment inextricably layered with diminishment.

About OISTE Foundation

The OISTE Foundation has been working with the UN and other governmental and non-governmental international organizations since 1998. Today, in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, target 16.9 – giving everyone a legal identity by 2030 – OISTE focuses on the challenge of harnessing digital identity for the global community.

OISTE holds special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the UN (ECOSOC) and is an accredited member of the Non-commercial Users Stakeholders Group (NCSG) of ICANN as part of the Not-for-Profit Operational Concerns (NPOC) constituency.

The OISTE Foundation endorses the “Principles on Identification for Sustainable Development.”

About WISeKey:



WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity platform company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The WISeKey IoT technology stack includes a range of technologies such as Semiconductors, eIDs, Blockchain, NFTs, Post Quantum, Pico Satellites and Trust acting seamlessly as a platform which secures the simple connection of objects to the Internet to the most complex applications that use these connected objects, the data they gather and communicate and the different steps needed to power these applications.

The WISeKey Semiconductors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, NFTs, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

