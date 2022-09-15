Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market Worth US$ 4.48 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by growth plus reports, the global acute care needleless connectors market is expected to clock US$ 4.48 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Owing to the technological advancement in the needleless connectors, increasing emergency visits in the hospitals and rising demand for intravenous blood withdrawal will fuel the market expansion. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global acute care needleless connectors market include:

Vygon, Ry Med Technologies Inc

Nexus Medical LLC

ICU Medical, Inc

CareFusion Corporation

Becton Dickinson

Medtronic plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc

Baihe Medical

Specath

Different companies are emphasising organic growth strategies including product launches, product approvals, and other things like patents and events. Acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations were two inorganic growth tactics that the market saw in action. These actions have opened the door for market participants to expand their clientele and revenue streams.

Market Drivers

The global acute care needleless connectors market is expected to register growth over the forecast period. Acute care needleless connector usage is anticipated to increase as the demand for effective intravenous blood withdrawal and drug administration techniques rises. Additionally, a needleless connector lessens the risk of needlestick accidents to healthcare professionals, which could result in bloodborne diseases. Needleless connectors are used in routine intravenous medication delivery and blood draw procedures that are required during the course of treatment comparable to acute care facilities.

Excerpts from ‘By Connector Type Segmentation’

Based on connector type, the global acute care needleless connectors market has been segmented into:

Simple Needleless Connectors

Complex Needleless Connectors

The simple needleless connectors segment registers highest growth in the acute care needleless connectors market during forecast period. simple needleless connectors are less expensive and contain fewer components. There is no internal mechanism in simple needleless connectors. Simple connectors come have 2 different fundamental designs. One design call for inserting a blunt plastic cannula through the prepierced septum of the needleless connector while it is attached to the administration set or syringe. The alternative design does away with the blunt plastic cannula and enables the administration set or syringe's male lure end to be put into the prepierced septum. Thus, simple needleless connectors are discovered to be widespread in surgical procedures. A rate faster than the United States' population growth is being seen in the number of emergency room visits.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global acute care needleless connectors are segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America has become one of the regions that generates the most income due to reasons including increased healthcare professional understanding of the benefits of needleless connectors, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the rapid increase in the elderly population. For instance, in 2016, more people than ever before visited emergency rooms (ED) in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In comparison, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians, 136.9 million ED visits were reported in 2015. (ACEP). As a result, the acute care needleless connectors market in the United States is anticipated to grow along with the rise in emergency department visits.

However, the Asia Pacific is predicted to have strong expansion in its acute care needleless connector market due to the large number of producers and suppliers in emerging nations like China and India as well as growing government initiatives for promoting safety devices among patients. Moreover, during the forecast period, the market for acute care needleless connectors in Latin America is anticipated to expand. This is due to the rising incidence of HAIs, expanding demand for cutting-edge medical equipment, and expansion of hospitals and clinics in this region.

