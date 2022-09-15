Food Pathogen Testing Market Size Is Likely to Experience a Significant Growth of 8.0% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Strategies and Competitive Outlook

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “ Global Food Pathogen Testing Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. The Universal Food Pathogen Testing Market report seems to be greatly useful to find out the general market conditions and tendencies. It also guesstimates the ultimate market for a new product to be launched in the market. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for businesses. This team is determined to comprehend clients’ businesses and their needs so that the finest market research report is delivered for potential growth and success. Food Pathogen Testing Market research document also serves the businesses to make enhanced decisions, deal with the marketing of goods or services, and accomplish better profitability by prioritizing market goals.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global food pathogen testing market will grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2029.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Insights:-

Food pathogen testing is important to reduce and ultimately eliminate foodborne illnesses caused by foodborne pathogens, including bacteria, viruses and others. Almost 31 known bacteria, viruses and more unidentified agents cause foodborne illness. Pathogen testing is a process that is implemented in every step of food production to food packaging to ensure food safety and sanitation. The most common foodborne illness is caused by salmonella, listeria and E. coli. Food pathogen testing can be done either by conventional cell culture standard method or using advanced technologies or methodologies such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and others. The elimination of foodborne pathogens is desired for the entire food industry to decrease the cases of foodborne illness.

The increase in technological advancement of food pathogen testing and rising demand for rapid and sensitive technologies for pathogen testing in food products is expected to create immense opportunities for manufacturers of food pathogen testing. On the other hand, the lack of uniform food safety standards may challenge the market's growth.

Some of the major players operating in the global food pathogen testing market are

3M,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

bioMérieux SA,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Shimadzu Corporation,

Neogen Corporation,

Randox Food Diagnostics,

FOSS,

Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd.,

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC and

Romer Labs Division Holding

Recent Development

In December 2021, 3M merged its food-safety business segment with Neogen Corporation, a manufacturer of food testing products. This new merger helped the company in expanding its business segment and will eventually help the company in gaining more revenue

Opportunity

Technological advancements in food pathogen testing

The demand for effective and technologically advanced food pathogen testing methods is increasing owing to rising concerns related to food safety and an increasing prevalence of foodborne illness. Foodborne pathogens such as bacteria, fungi, viruses and others can cause harm to consumers if they remain unchecked in food products. Traditional food pathogen testing methods are time-consuming and the need for the technologically advanced process is increasing. New technologies are developed to check the presence of food pathogens in food products efficiently.

Thus, technological advancements play a significant role in food pathogen testing as they help ensure that the food is safe to consume and helps reduce the case of foodborne illness, which is expected to create a good opportunity for the food pathogen testing market.

Market Segmentation:-

The food pathogen testing market is segmented based on testing type, type of pathogen testing, site and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

By testing type

System

Test kits

Consumables

Type of pathogen testing

Salmonella SPP

Coli

Listeria SPP

Listeria

Vibrio SPP

Campylobacter

By Site

In-house/internal lab

Outsourcing facility

By Application

Meat And Poultry Products

Dairy Products

Processed Food

Plant-Based Meat And Meat Alternatives

Confectionary

Baby Food

Herbal Extracts And Herbs

Edible Oils, CBD Products

Honey

Spices

How does the Report Aid Your Business Discretion?

This section of this Market report highlights some of the most relevant factors and growth enablers that collectively ensure a high-end growth spurt

The report unravels details on pronounced share assessments across both country-wise as well as region-based segments

A leading synopsis of market share analysis of dynamic players inclusive of high-end industry veterans

New player entry analysis and their scope of new business models

The report includes strategic recommendations for new business veterans as well as established players seeking novel growth avenues

A detailed consultation services based on historical as well as current timelines to ensure feasible forecast predictions

A thorough evaluation and detailed study of various segments as well as sub-segments across regional and country-specific developments

Details on market estimations, market size, and dimensions

A review of market competitors, their high-end product and service portfolios, dynamic trends, as well as technological advances that portray high-end growth in this Market

Key Industry Drivers

The rise in prevalence of foodborne illnesses

Foodborne illnesses are caused by consuming spoiled or contaminated food with pathogenic bacteria, viruses, parasites and others, leading to infection. The rising instances of foodborne disease among consumers globally create massive demand for food pathogen testing equipment. The main reason behind the increased foodborne illness in the food industry is the unaware workforce, food handlers and manufacturers, as they lack knowledge of modern technologies, good manufacturing practices (GMP), hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP) systems, quality control. The lack of knowledge among workers leads to an increase in the prevalence of foodborne diseases. The rising instances of foodborne illness globally increase the demand for food pathogen testing to improve food safety.

Hence, the increasing number of foodborne illnesses and rising deaths due to contaminated food will aid in the growth of the food pathogen testing market.

Growing concern regarding food safety

The demand for high-quality and safe food has increased recently due to greater awareness of the food quality issue in response to market pressure and reaction to other factors such as health concerns, which have been seen in the increased number of foodborne illnesses. The increasing incidences of foodborne diseases have prompted consumers to bring about vital changes in their diet and lifestyle, making them more concerned regarding food safety. Food safety is important not only for 'consumers' health but also for the entire food industry and regulatory authorities. The government is promoting safe food with rising concern about food safety among consumers.

Therefore, the rising demand for food safety and the need for food pathogen testing for food products to ensure that the product is safe for consumption is expected to boost the growth of the global food pathogen testing market.

Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the food pathogen testing market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Scotland, Switzerland and Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food pathogen testing market in terms of market share and revenue. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the growing surge for food pathogen testing in various industries and growing consumer demand from end users.

Table of Content: Global Food Pathogen Testing Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Food Pathogen Testing Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Food Pathogen Testing Market Sizing

Part 05 Global Food Pathogen Testing Market Segmentation

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Key Questions answered by the Report

What are the leading eyeliner brands in the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

What are the trends in this Food Pathogen Testing Market ?

How will the competitive landscape change in the future?

What are the challenges for this Global Food Pathogen Testing Market?

What are the market opportunities and market overview of the Global Food Pathogen Testing Market?

What are the key drivers and challenges of the global Food Pathogen Testing Market?

How is the global Food Pathogen Testing Market segmented by product type?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective toward Global Food Pathogen Testing Market performance?

