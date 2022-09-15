Intraoral scanners Market Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Changing Growth Factor in Industry, Forecast by 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Intraoral Scanners Market.

The Global Intraoral Scanners Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.9% during the forecast period to reach US$ 875.59 Million by 2029.

Intraoral scanners are digital devices that capture three-dimensional images of the inside of the mouth. The device provides details of soft tissues in the intraoral area via high-quality images. Intraoral scanners create videos or images and use software to create virtual copies of the intraoral area. In the dental restoration process, the devices eliminate the need to create stone models or traditional impressions of teeth. Because of their shorter lab turnaround time and superior results in the form of 3D images, intraoral scanners are becoming increasingly popular among orthodontists.

The rising number of dental restorative procedures performed globally, as well as the superior output of intraoral scanners that allows for the detection of intraoral soft-tissue malfunctions, are expected to drive the intraoral scanners market during the forecast period.

Regional Opportunities- The Intraoral Scanner market is expected to be dominated by North America, which is expected to rise rapidly. The expansion of its revenue share is being fueled by an increase in the senior population sensitive to oral ailments, a significant number of patients suffering from dental difficulties, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific intraoral scanners market is predicted to develop at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising elderly population, rising incidence of dental diseases, and rising awareness about oral health. Furthermore, increased disposable income is driving market expansion in the region. During the projected period, the intraoral scanners market in Europe is expected to increase at a rate of 9.1%.

Intraoral Scanners Market Vendor Highlights

To compete in the intraoral scanners market, vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies.

To utilize opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should place more emphasis on growth prospects in fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in slow-growing segments.

The intraoral scanners market forecast report provides detailed information on key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the leading companies' production, sustainability, and prospects.

Our research reports on the intraoral scanners market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As, as well as go-to-market strategy support, and are backed by competitive intelligence and benchmarking.

Align Technologies , Sirona, 3Shape, Carestream, Planmeca, 3M ESPE, Dental Wings, Densys, Condor, Launca are some of the major market participants.



Market Developments:

In June 2021, Align Technology Inc. released its new iTero Workflow 2.0 software that offers faster scanning, improved visualization, and enhanced patient communication to drive patient engagement for treatment acceptance.

Intraoral Scanner Market - Growing competition among key players, increasing horizontal and vertical expansion is further expected to fuel the growth of Intraoral Scanner Market.

Intraoral Scanner Market - Latest Advancement and Analysis

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2021 Historic Data 2017-2021 Market Study Available for Years 2022-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million, Billion) As per Market Intraoral Scanner Market Geographies Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Customize as per Requirement Intraoral Scanner Market by

Type



Cadent iTero

3M ESPE Lava COS

CEREC

E4D

TRIOS

CS

Others Intraoral Scanner Market By Application Dental Clinic

Hospital

Others Largest Regional market 35% (North America) CAGR (Intraoral Scanner Market) 8.9% (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-The aging population and subsequent rise in dental disorders are stimulating demand for intraoral scanners in both developed and developing economies, propelling the global intraoral scanners market forward. On the other hand, the device's high cost and a scarcity of skilled professionals impede growth to some extent. Nonetheless, advancements in scanners that are portable and easy to fit in the hands allow dentists to freely move the equipment inside the mouth at all angulations without causing discomfort to the patients. This factor is anticipated to generate profitable opportunities in the industry.

Detailed TOC of Global Intraoral Scanners Market Research Report 2022

Report Introduction Executive summary Regulatory and Patent Analysis Key Factors Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Intraoral Scanners Market Intraoral Scanners Market Layout Global Company Share Analysis – Key Companies Intraoral Scanners Market Company and Product Profiles Project Approach Report Coverage- Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis



