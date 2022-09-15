Chris Lutes named Executive Director, Sales for Middlefield

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield is proud to announce Chris Lutes will be taking on the role of Executive Director, Sales. In his new position, Lutes will focus on expanding Middlefield’s ETF and mutual fund business by partnering with investment advisors across Canada.

"We are thrilled to have Chris on our growing sales team," says Dean Orrico, President and CEO of Middlefield. "His vast experience in the wealth management sector as well as his deep knowledge of income-oriented investments are an excellent complement to Middlefield’s expertise and proven track record as a specialist equity income manager in the Canadian market."

Lutes is a perennial first quartile wholesaler with a true love and passion for wealth management and the advisory business. He is a 20+ year industry veteran, successfully partnering with advisors across Ontario through multiple market cycles and has been wholesaling for over 15 years. Before joining Middlefield, Lutes served as District Vice-President of Sales at Mackenzie Investments.

“Building relationships and helping advisors solve problems are among my passions,” Lutes said. “I’ve been a successful partner to investment advisors for over a decade and I’m thankful for this sales leadership opportunity and the recognition from my new firm.”

Lutes graduated from University of Guelph with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing Management. In 2001, he completed the Canadian Securities Course and in 2019 he completed Alternative Strategies: Hedge Funds & Liquid Alts, both through the Canadian Securities Institute.

About: Middlefield is an asset management company founded in 1979 with the goal of creating innovative investment solutions. We are independently owned, answering only to our clients. Our team is not burdened by the distractions faced by public companies, allowing us to focus on what matters most -- the satisfaction of financial advisors and investors.

Our specialized suite of innovative investment solutions for individual and institutional investors includes Exchange-Traded Funds, Mutual Funds, Split Share Corporations, Closed-End Funds listed on both the Toronto and London Stock Exchanges, as well as Flow-Through Limited Partnerships. Behind each of these investment solutions stands a team of professionals dedicated to generating superior investment returns. Moreover, our sales and marketing team works closely with our portfolio managers and analysts to ensure our clients have access to current market information as well as the rationale supporting our investment decisions. To learn more, visit www.middlefield.com.



Media Contact

Joshua Wiggins, Brand Strategist, 647-288-6206, jwiggins@middlefield.com