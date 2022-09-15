New York Film Academy Launches World-Class Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre Degree

New York, NY, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Film Academy (NYFA) launches its groundbreaking WSCUC-accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Musical Theatre degree program in the hub of the musical theatre industry, New York City. Eligible students can apply now for admission to the program beginning Fall 2023.

In this four-year program, students will learn from industry professionals with experience as live performers, dancers, voiceover artists, music directors, directors, and choreographers, and will gain additional experience in musical performance for the screen under the tutelage of television and film professionals.

This program is an exciting addition to NYFA’s successful One and Two-Year Musical Theatre Conservatory programs that have graduated numerous Broadway, movie musical, and television actors whose credits include Spielberg’s West Side Story, Aladdin, Les Misérables, Beetlejuice, Finding Neverland, The Tina Turner Musical, Brown Nation, New Amsterdam, In the Weeds and much more. Musical theatre students can now get the same focused musical theatre conservatory training with Broadway professionals, while also studying a curated liberal arts curriculum to earn their BFA degree.

Faculty and their Broadway credits include Department Chair, Kristy Cates (Wicked, Finding Neverland, Charlie and Chocolate Factory); D. Michael Heath (Starlight Express, The Most Happy Fella, They’re Playing Our Song); Michelle Potterf (Chicago, Crazy For You, Will Rogers Follies); Deidre Goodwin (Chicago, A Chorus Line, Nine, Rocky Horror, Never Gonna Dance, The Boys From Syracuse); Jennifer Swiderski (Mamma Mia, The Drowsy Chaperone); Nick Cartell (Les Misérables, Scandalous, Jesus Christ Superstar); Katie Adams (Wicked, Urinetown, Grease); James T. Lane (Kiss Me Kate, King Kong, Scottsboro Boys, Chicago); Todd Buonopane (Spelling Bee, Grease, Cinderella, Chicago); Wysandria Woolsey (Parade, Phantom of the Opera, Beauty and the Beast); David Solomon (Tootsie, Side Show, 9-5, The Mystery of Edwin Drood); Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me); Charissa Bertels: (If/Then, A Christmas Story).

“The BFA in Musical Theatre is a thrilling program that gives aspiring musical theatre performers a jump start on pursuing their passion for acting and the musical theatre arts in a supportive, challenging, hands-on environment, under the mentorship and guidance of seasoned professionals,” says Michael J. Young, President of New York Film Academy.

The curriculum offers a comprehensive education for both stage and on-camera acting, with program requirements and opportunities including the completion of fully-produced main stage musicals, solo-performances, collaborative showcases, on-camera content, and more. At the end of the degree program, students participate in an Industry Showcase for Casting Directors, Agents, and Managers who provide invaluable feedback as the students move forward into their professional careers.

“Graduates of our program will be equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to pursue an ever-evolving career in the performing arts. We offer exciting and challenging courses covering the fundamentals of musical theatre as well as on-camera, voiceover, audition technique, and business classes. These courses, combined with our Broadway faculty, industry masterclasses and extensive performance opportunities, will prepare our graduates to take on the exhilarating and competitive world of musical theatre and beyond,” says Kristy Cates, Chair of the Musical Theatre Department at NYFA.

Like with every NYFA degree program, musical theatre students have access to industry-standard equipment, including voice practice rooms and dance studios. In addition to their musical theatre studies, students build a strong liberal arts foundation through classes in foundation studies, including the arts and humanities, and social and behavioral sciences to prepare them with the critical thinking and writing skills required to successfully present and apply themselves throughout their careers.

Students can learn more about the new BFA in Musical Theatre program and its audition requirements by visiting the New York Film Academy’s degree program page or by submitting a request for information.

About New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading film, media, and performing arts college that offers hands-on intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing and Shanghai (China), and more. NYFA also offers online education allowing students the opportunity to advance their creative and technical skills in “Hands-Online Workshops,” available across NYFA’s film, media, and performing arts disciplines.

NYFA is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). This accreditation extends to all NYFA campuses in the United States and overseas.

For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.