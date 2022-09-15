Sologenic Originals: Own A Unique 3D Avatar for Metaverse & Gaming

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an eventful Q2 with various ecosystem updates and new components, Sologenic announced the launch of its flagship original NFT collection. A limited batch of 14 avatars professionally 3D-modelled by the Anonymous Astronauts team for use in metaverse and gaming applications.

Driving the marketplace catalogue into utility-based NFT use cases, the collection of unique characters will include an asset package for each holder to render and use their 3D avatar in multiple online experiences. The downloadable package will include a full-body high-resolution render of the avatar in the form of an FBX File; a format often used for game development and animation projects.

“In an era driven by online experiences, having an online identity that reflects our personality is fundamental. Avatars become our identity in the virtual world, an extension of our personality that can now be captured in a 100% unique and customizable character as an NFT,” Favio Velarde (Sologenic’s Head of Growth)

With the launch of the Original Series , Sologenic is introducing an on-chain solution for owner-exclusive content, very similar to token gated features commonly used on Discord community servers. The asset package will only appear as available on the page of each NFT to the verified wallet that owns it.

Additionally, individual object files of the avatar’s clothing and accessories will be provided as Sologenic aims to release clothing NFT collections for the avatars in partnership with well-known brands with the aim to improve and excel in the customization of the virtual avatar online.

Considering the recent news about the XLS-20 amendment set to unlock native NFT functionalities on the XRPL , the Sologenic team is prepared and remains in constant improvement by working on new features for the NFT Marketplace to remain the best platform for minting and trading digital collectables on the Ledger.

About Sologenic

Sologenic is disrupting the asset trading industry by offering: Tokenized Securities, Crypto Assets and NFTs in a decentralized ecosystem. The Sologenic Development Foundation is formed by independent developers who maintain, build and expand the Sologenic ecosystem. More information can be found on www.sologenic.org

