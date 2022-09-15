CannabizTeam Salary Report Predicts More Than 100,000 Cannabis Jobs in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut by 2025

1st Annual Tri-State Cannabis Industry Salary Guide Explores Employment and Hiring Trends in Maturing East Coast Market; Data Reveals Revenue Projections, Top Cities, Salaries and C-suite Roles



Salaries Continue to Climb in Temp & C-Suite Roles

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CannabizTeam , the leading cannabis-focused executive search and staffing firm, today released its 1st Annual Tri-State 2022 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide, a comprehensive report that provides single and multi-state cannabis employers and prospective cannabis employees from entry-level to C-suite executives, insights into the rise and revenue potential of the tri-state market as it gains medical and recreational cannabis licenses.

The detailed report looks at New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as industry experts shift their focus away from the heavily regulated West Coast market and look for new opportunities that benefit communities, patients and business owners.

Results also highlight the top 22 cities for cannabis jobs based on projected or issued licenses as well as salary ranges for more than 30 of the most anticipated cannabis positions in the tri-state area. The report also predicts tri-state cannabis companies will rely heavily on temporary or on-demand staffers vs full-time employees as they build out their infrastructure.

"The East Coast - specifically the New York and New Jersey markets - is poised for tremendous growth as the most densely populated states in the country finally start stepping on the gas pedal for its adult-use market. The labor market itself is still incredibly strong, and we’ve seen a trend of job seekers who have learned transferable skills and experience and are putting them to good use in the cannabis industry,” said Liesl Bernard, CEO of CannabizTeam. “Our tri-state salary report is one of the only resources available for cannabis employers and job seekers looking for new opportunities as they navigate post-pandemic hurdles.”

A few highlights from the CannabizTeam Tri-State 2022 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide include:

Salary ranges from administrative to C-suite, with the role of CFO reaching the highest median pay at $350K+

The hottest temporary positions available to prospective cannabis employees, from HR assistant to Laboratory Analytical Chemist

Latest licensing updates for cannabis companies looking to move operations to the East Coast, with considerable venue projections for New York and New Jersey



Top Median C-suite Salaries





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e5681d3-88b4-49eb-a822-763c46660c4f

Most Popular Temp Positions in Cannabis





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70ff2b4c-b4e1-42fe-9582-a882b45a7212

Ms. Bernard concluded, “Setting a solid infrastructure will be the first step for tri-state cannabis companies and this will start with temporary workers - whether you are an accountant or retail manager, there is a job available for you in the cannabis industry. We can expect the industry to grow exponentially by 2025, aiding in the growth of salaries, demand of employees and bringing relief to tri-state patients and communities alike.”

The full “Tri-State 2022 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide” Can be downloaded here .

Methodology

CannabizTeam’s Tri-State 2022 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide was established as an annual report to provide insight to employers and prospective cannabis employees, helping them understand the dynamic cannabis industry and make well-informed business decisions. Job projections were based on proprietary CannabizTeam’s algorithm factoring in cannabis jobs and population in other mature adult-use U.S cannabis markets, projected number of licenses and total retail sales in the Tri-state market. Top cities listed are based on issued or projected to be issued cannabis licenses within 10 miles of the city center, population size and demographics.

About CannabizTeam

CannabizTeam Worldwide is the world's premier Executive Search and Staffing firm focused exclusively on the cannabis industry. Founded by internationally acclaimed executive recruiter Liesl Bernard in 2016 to fill a massive need for quality talent in the legal cannabis industry, our CannabizTeam Direct and CannabizTeam On-Demand divisions have staffing offices in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and San Diego. CannabizTeam Direct places exceptional full-time talent in all cannabis verticals, including Cultivation, Extraction, Testing, Manufacturing, Retail, Compliance, and C-suite roles. CannabizTeam On-Demand makes hiring temporary staff or consultants fast and easy: we handle all background checks, payroll, workers compensation, and administrative costs so our clients can focus on growing their businesses. For more information regarding CannabizTeam Worldwide, please visit our website www.cannabizteam.com .