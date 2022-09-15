Hill International to Deliver Project Management Services for the Development of a New High-End, Office Complex in Athens, Greece

PHILADELPHIA and ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by Noval Property, the second-largest Real Estate Investment Company (REIC) in Greece and Brook Lane Capital, a private equity firm, to deliver construction and project management services including design management and review, cost consulting, construction procurement, and construction supervision services, among others, for a 56,000 SM high-end office complex in Athens, Greece.



The project is located on a 16,000 SM plot, located in the Maroussi area on a former Kodak property, and involves the construction of an office complex of four, five-story buildings (including mezzanines) comprising offices and commercial spaces with three basements for 600-space parking lots and auxiliary uses. The development is also expected to include 6,400 SM surrounding landscaped areas and 3,200 SM of landscaping for public use.

Designed by the renowned UK-based architectural firm Foster and Partners (as Lead Design Architect), in collaboration with several Greek design firms, the project aims to achieve a minimum LEED Gold certification and a rank at the highest energy efficiency category available from the Greek Regulation for Buildings Energy Efficiency (KENAK A+).

Manolis Sigalas, Hill First Vice President & Managing Director Southern Europe, said of the award: “Athens is an exciting market filled with world-class developments and is in much need of quality office space to accommodate surging demand from international blue-chip tenants and local businesses. This project is sure to stand out among the city’s many new attractions and destinations given our client’s vision, the creativity of the design team, and the potential of the site in the Maroussi area.”

Hill International CEO Raouf Ghali added: “Mixed-use developments present a unique set of challenges, especially when built in a bustling urban area, but Hill excels in realizing these high-profile projects as envisioned. We have a distinctive operational presence in Greece and I’m looking forward to seeing our team leverage Hill’s best practices to realize this latest landmark project.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,200 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, construction claims, dispute resolution, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

