Video Laryngoscope Market to Touch Valuation of $825 Million by 2028 | Top 5 Players Holding 48% Market Share

Westford, USA, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video laryngoscopy is a non-invasive technique that uses video cameras and special software to allow physicians to see inside a person's throat and respiratory tract. This technology has been found to be extremely helpful in diagnosing various diseases and disorders, as well as performing various procedures. As a result, the global video laryngoscope market is witnessing a growth and is projected to continue growing at a CAGR of 18.1% in the years to come.

In 2017, over 544 million people were suffered from chronic respiratory diseases, which went to increase to 667 million 2021. As of early 2022, chronic respiratory disease affects at least 7.1% of the global population each year. On the other hand, the prevalence of respiratory diseases is high in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately one in five Americans has a respiratory illness each year. These illnesses can be very serious, including pneumonia, bronchitis, and asthma. Many of these diseases are caused by viruses, bacteria, or both.

As per SkyQuest analysis, growth of the global video laryngoscope market is primarily driven high prevalence of respiratory diseases, higher accuracy in diagnosing conditions than traditional or direct laryngoscope. In fact, video laryngoscope is so accurate that it is sometimes used as the first step in treating certain diseases. Secondly, it is a much faster process than traditional laryngoscopy. This makes it ideal for patients who want to get their condition treated as quickly as possible.

SkyQuest released its latest market research report, "Video Laryngoscope Market." This report provides a detailed analysis of the latest trends and developments in the market. It includes an overview of the market, key players, and growth prospects.

Top 5 Players in Video Laryngoscope Market Holds 48% Market Share

The video laryngoscope industry is a highly competitive market with a number of manufactures striving to gain a foothold in the market. As per SkyQuest Analysis, top 5 players are holding over 48% share of the market. Wherein, Medtronic, VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Marshall Products, and Salter Labs are holding key position in the market.

One of the major players in the video laryngoscope market is Medtronic. The company has a strong presence in both the medical and surgical markets, and its products are used by hospitals all around the world. Medtronic has been able to maintain its market position thanks to its high-quality products and consistent innovation.

One of the main strategies that these manufactures use is price competition. By setting low prices, they are able to gain an advantage over their competitors and attract more customers.

Another strategy that these manufacturers in the global video laryngoscope market use is branding competition. By creating an innovative brand name, they are able to distinguish themselves from their competitors and capture a larger share of the market.

In addition, these manufacturers also compete on the quality of their products. They aim to provide high-quality video laryngoscopes that are able to meet the needs of their customers.

Finally, these manufacturers also compete on the delivery time for their products. They aim to provide fast delivery times so that their customers can get their products as soon as possible.

SkyQuest release its latest report on global video laryngoscope market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, including market share data, product portfolios, and key strategies.

This report is a valuable resource for companies looking to enter the video laryngoscope market, or for those already operating in the space. It will help them to better understand the competition and make strategic decisions about their product development and marketing efforts.

Wireless Video Laryngoscope Gaining Popularity Among Physicians

Wireless video laryngoscopes are quickly becoming a popular choice among physicians for performing diagnostic procedures. These units provide an alternative to traditional laryngoscopes because they do not require a separate video connection. This makes them more portable and easier to use in the video laryngoscope market. They are also less likely to produce pain or discomfort during the procedure. One of the main benefits of using a wireless video laryngoscope is that it allows doctors to take updated images without having to remove the device from the patient’s mouth.

The laryngoscope can also be used in difficult positions, such as the side of the mouth or down the throat. Given these advantages, it is no surprise that wireless video laryngoscopes are becoming increasingly popular among physicians.

At present, there are several models available on the market, and more are being developed all the time. As per SkyQuest analysis, AUM Medtech and Henan Tuoren Medical Device Co., are some of the leading providers of in the global wireless video laryngoscope market.

Pentax Medical is a global leader in endoscopic imaging and offers a wide range of wireless video laryngoscopes to meet the needs of clinicians. The company's products are known for their quality, durability, and ease-of-use. Pentax medical also offers a variety of training and support services to help clinicians get the most out of their devices.

Verathon is another leading manufacturer of wireless video laryngoscopes. The company's products are designed to provide superior visuals while maintaining patient comfort during procedures. Verathon also offers a number of support services to help clinicians use their devices effectively.

Airtraq is a leading provider of optical laryngoscopes that offer superb visuals while minimizing patient discomfort. The company's products are easy to use and come with a variety of features that make them ideal for both experienced and novice clinicians alike. Airtraq also offers comprehensive training and support services to ensure that clinicians can make use of the product more efficiently.

Major Players in Global Video Laryngoscope Market

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. (United States)

KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG (Germany)

PRODOL MEDITEC (Spain)

Marshall Products (United Kingdom)

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

Intersurgical Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Vivid Medical, Inc. (U.S)

Salter Labs (United States)

Verathon Inc. (United States)

Medtronic (Ireland)

