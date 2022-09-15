Thunder Energies Retains Law Group For Major Debt Issue

ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP (OTC: TNRG) has announced the engagement of George Law Group, Columbus, Ohio, as special bond counsel for a large, several hundred-million-dollar, debt issuance of investment grade instruments for the publicly traded entity.

George Law is a national boutique law firm with specialized practice areas including private debt financing. The debt may be collateralized or not. For Thunder Energies, George anticipates three issuances – collateralized tranches A, B, and C.

Thunder Energies new management anticipates that with audited financials that have now been substantially completed, the company will be able to shortly uplist to the NASDAQ national market or the OTC Q market trading platform, and to issue investment grade debt instruments.

Ricardo Haynes, Thunder Energies company President, stated: “Thunder Energies is aggressively moving to capitalize on its strengths, such as our recently audited financial statements. Bringing the firm into SEC compliance is just part of the picture, but undeniable is the fact that the pieces are now coming together.

A specific issue date for the debt has not been determined, although 4th quarter 2022 or first, second, quarter of 2023 is anticipated as the likely timing.

The entity, Thunder Energies, recently changed control, with a new investor group based out of Atlanta taking a leadership role in the business’ new direction. The appointment of the new auditors, which was recently announced, capitalizes on several months of infrastructure work to build TNRG into a major entity. There were no other issues – nor any disagreements – with the existing outside accountants.

For more information about Thunder Energies, its SEC filings, and business activities, please visit: www.thunderenergiescorp.com

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

