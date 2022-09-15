Valoe Extends the Subscription Period of the Convertible Bond 2/2022 Until 15 November 2022

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 15 September 2022 at 17.25 (Finnish time)
Valoe Corporation has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible Bond 2/2022 until 15 November 2022 at 6.00 pm. The other terms of the Convertible Bond 2/2022 remain unchanged.
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.