BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Announced today: Nathan S. Bryan, Ph.D book, The Secret Of Nitric Oxide—Bringing Nitric Oxide To Life, sold to J. Boylston & Company Publishers by Agent Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners (CMP).

The book theme adapted for TV documentary; 48 city satellite media tour & podcast series; Instagram campaign reaching millions of followers for Q4’ 2022, Q1’, 2’, 2023; and book tour supporting worldwide licensing and media positioning Q3’,4’, 2023 coordinated by CMP.

Said Nathan S. Bryan, Ph.D: “I am very excited to let the world know about the Secret of Nitric Oxide through the sale of my book, through my uberAgent Alan Morell of CMP, to the prestigious Publishing House, J. Boylston & Company. The science of nitric oxide has the potential to change the world and how we address chronic disease. Taking basic science discoveries and successfully translating that to safe and effective therapeutics and product technology is not easy. This book will take the reader from concept through the trials and tribulations of product and drug development. Most people do not realize the costs of success and the number of failures and betrayal by trusted people that occur along the way. This tell-all book will tell the story of nitric oxide and how important it is for human health and management of chronic disease but also highlight the journey of bringing this molecule to life to change the world. We are very pleased to be working with CMP to ensure that our patented drug technology and portfolio of products and companies are communicated to the masses and is presented at the highest levels of pharma decision makers for licensing and media positioning. I hope this book inspires persistence and integrity in everyone that reads it.”

Said Publisher John T. Colby Jr: On behalf of J. Boylston & Company Publishers, we are excited to work with Dr. Bryan and his Agent Alan Morell at CMP to make The Secret Of Nitric Oxide—Bringing Nitric Oxide To Life a best seller.”

Said Agent Alan Morell: “Dr. Bryan is THE international leader in molecular medicine and Nitric Oxide Biochemistry, who is very camera media friendly, allowing CMP to promote his wonderful book and Philosophy (personal and business) through our planned media activities.”

ABOUT NATHAN S. BRYAN, Ph.D:

Dr. Bryan earned his undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Texas at Austin and his doctoral degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, where he was the recipient of the Dean’s Award for Excellence in Research. He pursued his post-doctoral training as a Kirschstein Fellow at Boston University School of Medicine in the Whitaker Cardiovascular Institute. After a two-year post-doctoral fellowship, in 2006 Dr. Bryan was recruited to join faculty at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston by Ferid Murad, M.D., Ph.D., 1998 Nobel Laureate in Medicine or Physiology. Dr. Bryan has been involved in nitric oxide research for more than 20 years and has made many seminal discoveries in the field. His many seminal discoveries have resulted in dozens of issued US and International patents and the product technology resulting from his discoveries and inventions has improved patient care worldwide. Dr. Bryan’s product technology resulting from his discoveries and inventions have generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue worldwide. Most recently, Dr. Bryan serves as Founder and CEO of Nitric Oxide Innovations, LLC, a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is actively engaged in the discovery and development of nitric oxide-based therapies for COVID-19, ischemic, non-obstructive coronary disease, ischemic heart disease, Alzheimers’ Disease and topical wound care drugs for diabetic and pressure ulcers. Dr. Bryan is an international leader in molecular medicine and nitric oxide biochemistry.

About Alan Morell, CEO Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP):

Mr. Morell has 37 years of global experience managing over 3,700 campaigns, (currently representing multiple Doctors and Experts in Health and Wellness), in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr. Morell is one of the few in the sports, entertainment and the arts industry, who has represented and managed clients, that have won the prestigious awards: Grammy; Tony; Clio, Oscar; Emmy, ESPY, Telly, Victors and NY Times Best Selling Authors.

