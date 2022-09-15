Cysteine Market to Gain Value of US$ 222.7 Mn by 2031, Notes TMR Analysis

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The revenue of cysteine market is estimated to gain a value of US$ 222.7 Mn by the end of 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). This aside, the study highlights that the market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.



Cysteine finds a wide application in different types of pharmaceutical preparations as an additive. Furthermore, it is being utilized in different health disorders including chronic bronchitis, angina, flu, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and inflammatory disease. Hence, this wide product application is propelling the cysteine market.

Antioxidants in human body assist in fighting free radicals, which are unsafe compounds that can damage the DNA and cell membranes. Due to rise in awareness on the role of antioxidants in human body, the popularity of N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC) supplements is being increasing in the recent years as they hold high antioxidant content. The future market outlook for cysteine is expected to be positively influenced due to sizable increase in the demand for NAC supplements, as they hold an ability to assist in slowing down the aging process and minimizing the health risks associated with cancer and heart diseases. Moreover, players in the cysteine market are focusing on strengthening their production capabilities in NAC supplements in order to cater to the rising product demand, note analysts at TMR.

NAC supplements are known to helping in the prevention of ill effects occurring due to toxic chemicals and drug reactions. Moreover, the NAC supplements is prognosticated to be one of the key market segments in cysteine market owing to the ability of NAC supplements to help in the treatment of varied respiratory conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchitis, note analysts at TMR.

The cysteine market is expected to gain sizable business opportunities in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The market growth in Asia Pacific is ascribed to rise in the demand for cysteine due to surge in the number of pharmaceutical companies in the region and increase in the regional population.

Cysteine Market: Key Findings

The use of cysteine hair treatment is being increasing in the recent years by female population with damaged, unmanageable, and unruly hair. Cysteine treatment is gaining traction owing to its ability to offer different advantages. For instance, this treatment is free from chemicals and it uses no formaldehyde. These factors are anticipated to play important role in the sales growth of the global cysteine market during the forecast period.

Players in the cysteine market are investing in R&Ds in order to develop non- genetically modified organism (GMO) L-cysteine capsules, which are known for offering keratin support to the skin, nails, and hair. This aside, manufacturers are focusing on fulfilling the rising market demands for wheat, gluten, and dairy-free L-cysteine capsules that are seeming as a forerunner to L-glutathione, which is a tripeptide that helps in detoxification systems of body, note analysts of a TMR analysis.

Cysteine Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the understanding on the health benefits of NAC supplements is expected to result into largest opportunity for cysteine market

Rising popularity of cysteine hair treatment among the global female population is propelling the global market

Surge in the product use in the cosmetics industry is likely to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years



Cysteine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Nippon Rika Co., Ltd.

Taenaka Kogyo Co., Ltd

Hubei Bafeng Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

Bachem

Wuhan Amino Acid Bio-Chemical Co., Ltd

CJ CheilJedang Corp

Wuhan Grand Hoyo Co., Ltd

Donboo Amino Acid Co., Ltd

Cysteine Market Segmentation

By Type Plant Based Animal Based

By Production Process Fermentation Proteine hydrolysate Others

By End-user Pharmaceutical Food & Dietary Supplements Cosmetic Pet Food Others





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



