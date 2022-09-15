Canned Pasta Market Size is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 1,906.1 Million by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global canned pasta market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022-2032. The market is projected to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 1,906.1 Mn by 2032. The market is likely to reach US$ 1,227.4 Mn in 2022.



Consumers’ attitudes on food choices have altered substantially during the previous two decades. As meals that were popular 20 years ago no longer exist and nor are enjoyed by fewer people, these changes have an impact not just on customers (in terms of the food they consume), but also on food producers (in terms of the foods they make).

As these developments have resulted in a more diverse population in terms of desires, food makers require market orientation more than ever before. Canned pasta consumption has increased considerably in recent years as a result of the global population' is continually changing and rising food habits.

Moreover, several niche businesses in the U.S. are specializing in gluten-free items that also fit into the ever-expanding vegan and vegetarian markets. Consumer awareness regarding gluten-free certified food items is growing as a result of various programs and trade fairs hosted by key businesses, NGOs, and government organizations.

In addition to that, adult consumers across generations are seeking an appropriate diet to help them lose or maintain weight. They are increasingly believing that snacking or smaller meals is a better approach. Although there is conflicting evidence about whether eating small meals is truly a helpful weight maintenance tool, experts do agree that the quality of snacks like the ones with whole grains as ingredients is important.

Young consumers, particularly millennials (aged 23-40), are at the vanguard of the snacking revolution, with one in every four now reporting that they snack 4+ times per day, compared to 10% of generation X (Age 41-52) and baby boomers (age 53-71). Millennials are pushing the industry with what's trendy, tying their interest in snacks to other values like high demand for label-friendly and organic products, as well as less-processed meals.

Key Takeaways from Canned Pasta Market Study

The Europe canned pasta market is set to generate a share of over 32% through 2022.

through 2022. By source, the oats segment is projected to remain at the forefront in the canned pasta market with rising demand for gluten-free food products.

In the historical period of 2017 to 2021, the global canned pasta market stood at 3.8% CAGR.

CAGR. India is projected to generate a lion’s share in the canned pasta market owing to the increasing number of on-the-go consumers.

In Germany, the canned pasta market is likely to grow at a steady pace with increasing demand for clean label food products.





“High demand for wheat-based canned pasta owing to rising consumer preference for gluten-free products is anticipated to drive the global market. Besides, food and beverage manufacturers are expected to offer customized products to meet the surging demand worldwide,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Canned Pasta Market

Some of the leading companies present in the global canned pasta market are KIRIL MISCHEFF Group, Pasta Foods Ltd., Primo Foods, General Mills Inc., Conagra Brands, Campbell Soup Company, Grown Food LLC, and Julia’s Farm among others.

The global canned pasta market is generally competitive and diversified, with many small and medium-sized enterprises. Leading players in the global market are focused on continual product releases and new product developments to attract a large consumer base.

For instance,

In 2019, Pasta Foods Ltd. installed a new state-of-the-art production line in its Norwich facility to help cope with the expected rising demand.



Explore More Valuable Insights on Canned Pasta Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global canned pasta market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on the product type (spaghetti, fettuccine/linguine, angel hair, elbows, rotini & twists, penne & ziti, bow ties, and others), based on source (wheat, rice, buckwheat, oats, and others), and based sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, traditional grocery stores, convenience stores, departmental stores, online retail stores, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

