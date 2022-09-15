New Poll: Emergency Department Violence Increasing Through Pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Violent attacks on emergency physicians, nurses and patients in the nation’s emergency departments are increasing. A new poll from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) indicates an increase in violence since the COVID-19 pandemic and real risks to patient care.

Join emergency physician leaders as they release new national data; share firsthand perspectives on how physical and verbal threats put health care professionals at risk, undermine patient care, and impact emergency physician mental health; and explore legislatives solutions.

ACEP Emergency Department Violence Poll Results

Thursday, September 22, 2022

11:00 a.m. ET

Featured Speakers:

Chris Kang, MD, FACEP, president-elect, ACEP

Alex Skog, MD, president-elect, Oregon Chapter of ACEP

