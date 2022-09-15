Transforming Alberta’s Continuing Care Sector Celebrated at Awards Gala

RED DEER, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Continuing Care Association (ACCA) celebrated the province’s top front-line talent among continuing care providers at a gala awards ceremony held in conjunction with its annual Inspiring Quality Conference, the first in-person celebration since the pandemic.



“Our distinguished Inspiring Quality Awards Committee judges were impressed by the number of nominations received again this year,” says ACCA Director, Wayne Morishita, “The quality of the work being done by the nominees truly reflects the heightened level of care and attention being delivered to seniors and vulnerable Albertans.”

This years’ theme was Transforming Continuing Care, inspired by the major transformations taking place within the Alberta continuing care sector.

Morishita adds, “The ACCA and its members are taking the lessons learned from the pandemic and working with government and partners, will continue to focus on how we can collectively transform the quality of care and service delivery for seniors and vulnerable Albertans.”

The goal of the awards is to celebrate excellence and advancement in improving the delivery of continuing care and quality of life of people in their care. As such, nominated organizations, individuals and their projects were judged upon factors such as demonstrated compassion, innovation, transcendence of expectations and the potential of each project to flourish beyond the originating organization.

The 2022 Inspiring Quality (IQ22) award winners are:

Innovator of the Year: Bethany Care Society

Care Provider of the Year: Jenny “Lyle” Ison, General Manager - Garneau Hall (Asura/Advantage Assist)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dijana Vidra, Director of Care - Father Lacombe Care Society

ACCA congratulates all the 2022 nominees and winners of the 2022 Awards of Excellence. We are proud to acknowledge the importance of the work you do every day to elevate the quality of life for the people in your care.

About Alberta Continuing Care Association -- ACCA members include both non-profit and private, independent owners and operators across the spectrum of continuing care, including home care, designated supportive living, and long-term care. We provide care and services for over 12,000 long- term care and designated supportive living individuals and over 5.7 million hours of home care to Albertans.

For more information, please contact:

Bonnie Elgie, 403.630.6164, bonnie@bonnieelgie-pr.com

Wayne Morishita, Executive Director, 780.435.0699 www.ab-cca.ca