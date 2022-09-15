Northern Kentucky Based Company Helps Serve the Community After Devastating Natural Disasters

Covington, KY, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravity Diagnostics, a clinical laboratory based in Covington, Kentucky has a mission to serve its communities in times of need. The company recently donated $50,000 to the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to help their efforts in assisting those in need who were impacted by the devastating floods. Kentucky state officials have said at least 35 people died and hundreds of people were forced from their homes due to the floods.

The company offered an employee match donation program through the EKY fundraiser which helped raise over $4,000. The employees were also able to gather several physical donations to be dropped off in the region.

“We have always had a passion to help Team Kentucky. We hope this donation will help assist those affected by these tragic floods and support them while they rebuild their homes,” said Tony Remington, CEO and Co-founder of Gravity Diagnostics.

Gravity’s dedication to Kentucky was also showcased last year when Western Kentucky was hit by devastating tornados that affected the lives of so many. Gravity, with many employees of its own being affected by the disaster, responded by making a $100,000 donation to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Along with the donation, they were able to deploy several large generators to Dawson Springs Kentucky, where 75% of the houses in the town were destroyed. They also worked with a local vendor who provided several boxes of new clothing.

As families and communities continue to reel from the effects of these disasters and the impact it has had on loved ones, this company is always looking for additional ways to give back to Kentucky and its community and continues to serve Team Kentucky in any way it can.

If you are looking to donate to the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, you can do so here.

About Gravity Diagnostics



