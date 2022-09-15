Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 15.09.2022

15.09.2022 at 18:30

 

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 15.09.2022

Date15.09.2022 
Exchange transaction Buy 
Share classORNBV 
Amount11,400    
Average price/share45.2360EUR
Highest price/share45.6200EUR
Lowest price/share44.8000EUR
Total price515,690.40   EUR
   

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 15.09.2022:

 ORNBV 682,077 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054


