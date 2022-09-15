Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Brings Cell Captive Insurance To American Businesses

Carson City, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson City, Nevada -

Las Vegas, NV-based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is providing businesses a new route to risk management via cell captive insurance. The firm has identified several industries and verticals that they believe are underserved by conventional insurers, and they wish to ensure that American businesses have all the support they require to pursue their goals.

In cell captive insurance, the firm explains, a business could effectively insure themselves. While many may not find this preferable, the option does offer a host many advantages, one of the most significant being that a business will still be able to manage its risks even if the insurers they approach refuse to provide coverage. This is accomplished by creating a legally ring-fenced entity that is independent of the parent business (but whose goal is primarily to provide insurance coverage solely to the parent). Certain businesses, such as those working on the water, will find this far more riveting since regular insurance providers may require prohibitively high premiums before taking them on as a client, potentially dampening their ability to expand or even proactively protect themselves in certain situations.

This subordinate entity plays the role of insurer, and given that it is closely tied to the parent, it can prove to be extremely flexible, especially given the modern regulatory environment. Talisman Casualty Insurance Company states that this flexibility is what makes this option a viable risk management strategy for businesses of all sizes, from startups to corporations and beyond.

The team at Talisman Casualty Insurance Company makes it their mission to provide professional guidance and technical support to clients who wish to establish their own cell captive. The firm’s involvement can be tailored specifically to the client’s individual needs, so those who are already familiar with cell captives can simply enlist the firm’s aid in establishing themselves and no more. However, given this form of insurance is quite new to most, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company recommends that businesses work with their team for underwriting and so on. Talisman can stay involved for as little as a client wishes — and as long.

By working with a partner that is already familiar with every corner of the cell captive insurance industry, a business can essentially offload all their risk management concerns and proceed with driving their core business strategies. When engaged in this fashion, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company also makes it a point to explore every aspect of the business in order to determine its goals, strengths, vulnerabilities, and more. The firm states that a complete understanding of every client is necessary for their team to be effective, and this is evident in the feedback they have already received.

“5 Stars for Talisman Casualty's outstanding staff,” says Richard G. in their review. “They take their time to get to know you and always go the extra mile to assist you with any questions you may have. They will guide you through coverage, and they will find you multiple insurance options that fit your business. If you’re a business that needs insurance, then make a phone call to them right now!”

Janet D. also comments on the firm’s unflagging commitment to ensuring that clients are always able to make informed decisions regarding their coverage and so on. Navigating the insurance industry can be extraordinarily time-consuming and taxing, and this has the potential to confuse business owners and management teams that simply wish to get back to their primary responsibilities.

“Their manager was a delight to work [with],” says the review from this client. “When I wasn’t sure if the claim I wanted to put in would be covered or not, she was able to walk me through coverage, and the information she was able to provide was timely. Thank you so much! I know I can count on Talisman in the future for any issue that comes up."

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is inviting businesses to get in touch if they have further questions about cell captive insurance and how it can transform the way they manage risk. See more here: Talisman Casualty Lawsuits.

