Patriot Battery Metals Announces $20M Flow-Through Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highlights

C$20 million raised to continue drilling at the Corvette Property, James Bay Region, Quebec





Financing conducted at a price of C$13.27 representing a 109% premium to PMET’s last traded share price as of Wednesday, 14 September (C$6.35)





The Company will utilize these funds for a winter drill program to commence in late January 2023



Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX-V: PMET) (OTCQB: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) has entered into a subscription agreement with PearTree Securities Inc. for the issuance of 1,507,170 shares at a price of C$13.27 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$20 million (the “Offering”). The FT shares will be subject to statutory four-month resale restrictions from the completion of the Offering.

The gross proceeds received by the company from the sale of the shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses (CEE) (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the company's Corvette Property in the James Bay area of Quebec, by Dec. 31, 2023 that qualify for the federal 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit announced in the federal budget on April 7, 2022. The Company will renounce such expenditures to the subscribers effective Dec. 31, 2022.

The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals.

Tectonic Advisory Partners (“Tectonic”), acted as advisor to Patriot. Tectonic is a New York-based resource focused boutique banking group. Tectonic securities transactions are executed through Ecoban Securities Corporation.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals.

The Company’s flagship asset is the 100% owned Corvette Property, located proximal to the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructural corridor in the James Bay Region of Québec. The land package hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5-1 spodumene pegmatite corridor with drill intercepts of 1.65% Li 2 O and 193 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 159.7 m (CV22-042), and 2.22% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 70.1 m, including 3.01% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 40.7 m (CV22-017). Additionally, the Property hosts the Golden Gap Trend with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, and the Maven Trend with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop.

The Company also holds 100% ownership of the Freeman Creek Gold Property in Idaho, USA which hosts two prospective gold prospects - the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 12 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

The Company’s other assets include the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com

Tel: +1 (604) 279-8709 , or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“BLAIR WAY”

Blair Way, President, CEO, & Director

