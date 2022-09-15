English French

PRESS RELEASE

September 15th, 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA,

August 2022 traffic figures

Groupe ADP1 total traffic is up by 9.7 million passengers in August 2022 compared to August 2021, with 29.8 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 83.3% of the August 2019 group traffic.

Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is up by +101.2% compared to 2021, at 177.7 million passengers, standing at 75.4% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019.

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with August 2021.

Regarding the Paris Aéroport:

August 2022 traffic is up by 3.4 million passengers, with 9.2 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 88.0% of the August 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In August 2022, Paris‑Charles de Gaulle welcomed 6.0 million passengers (+2.5 million passengers), at 80.5% of the August 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 3.1 million passengers (+0.9 million passengers), at 107.2% of the August 2019 traffic.

Since the beginning of the year, traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by +34.1 million passengers compared to 2021, at 55.7 million passengers, at 76.0% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

In July and August, traffic at Paris Aéroport totaled 18.2 million passengers, at 87.2 % of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, all terminals are currently open to passenger traffic except Terminal 1, under renovation. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open.

In August 2022:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up by 1.9 million passengers compared to 2021, at 85.6% of the August 2019 traffic. All the destinations are growing: North America +668,092 passengers, at 85.8% of the August 2019 traffic, Asia-Pacific +170,724 passengers, at 37.9% of the August 2019 traffic, Latin America +105,901 passengers, at 74.1% of the August 2019 traffic, the Middle East +245,388 passengers, at 86.9% of the August 2019 traffic, Africa +528,463 passengers, at 101.0% of the August 2019 traffic;

European traffic (excluding France) was up by 1.4 million passengers, at 91.6% of the August 2019 traffic;

Traffic within mainland France was up +143,462 passengers, at 84.0% of the August 2019 traffic;

Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up by +136,024 passengers, at 112.6% of the August 2019 traffic.

The number of connecting passengers stood at 828,199 passengers up by +303,080 passengers, at 76.6% of the August 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 19.2% down by -0.5 point.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms:

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +2.2 million passengers in August 2022, at 10.8 million passengers, standing at 87.0% of the August 2019 traffic. It is up by 62.0% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 77.7% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since August 2020, is up by +3.1 million passengers in August 2022, at 7.2 million passengers, standing at 82.7% of the August 2019 traffic. It is up by +90.7% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 77.6% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +276,827 passengers in August 2022, at 942,286 passengers, standing at 89.5% of the August 2019 traffic. It is up by +103.9% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 83.4% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +655,301 passengers in August 2022, at 1.5 million passengers, standing at 75.9% of the August 2019 traffic. It is up by +139.7% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 70.9% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

All the Group's hubs are open to commercial flights. However, local restrictions may apply, particularly to international flights at Group airports.

In the context created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed on Russia, the group is monitoring the situation to assess its short, medium, and long-term consequences. In 2019, traffic with Ukraine and Russia amounted to 1.4% of Paris Aéroport's total traffic, as well as to 17.1%2 of TAV Airports' total traffic, at 27.9%2 of TAV Airports' international traffic. At this stage, although air traffic between Russia and Ukraine on one part, and the airports operated by Groupe ADP located in Turkey is significantly impacted3, the Group does not anticipate, in the absence of any significant change in the situation, that the consequences of the conflict will challenge its financial forecasts and traffic hypotheses for 2022 full year.

Passengers August 2022 Change 22/21

(in passengers) Jan. - Aug 2022 % change 2022/2021 Last 12 months % change 2022/2021 Paris-CDG 6,020,196 +2,470,312 36,875,542 +178.9% 49,849,811 +183.9% Paris-Orly 3,134,012 +892,032 18,822,296 +125.3% 26,191,284 +125.0% Total Paris Aéroport 9,154,208 +3,362,344 55,697,838 +158.1% 76,041,095 +160.4% Santiago de Chile 1,525,630 +655,301 11,896,466 +139.7% 16,946,838 +147.6% Amman 942,286 +276,827 5,139,090 +103.9% 7,177,982 +145.4% New Delhi 5,008,011 +1,987,828 37,107,540 +84.2% 54,104,928 +84.2% Hyderabad 1,641,476 +620,771 11,990,372 +81.3% 17,364,966 +71.6% Cebu 535,150 +464,683 3,187,645 +378.1% 3,837,878 +349.0% Total GMR Airports 7,184,637 +3,073,282 52,285,557 +90.7% 75,307,772 +86.7% Antalya 5,186,193 +871,976 20,424,505 +64.3% 29,998,205 +73.2% Almaty 732,657 +161,466 4,518,881 +16.1% 6,729,067 +25.1% Ankara 860,264 -71,544 5,615,762 +32.3% 8,400,503 +46.7% Izmir 1,202,638 +132,223 6,588,417 +44.0% 9,674,750 +52.0% Bodrum 754,736 +98,943 2,770,711 +39.6% 3,698,483 +39.6% Gazipaşa 91,138 -654 490,546 +47.9% 751,588 +68.1% Medina 574,593 +460,282 3,765,103 +327.9% 4,643,225 +268.2% Tunisia 267,025 +174,665 978,585 +206.6% 1,183,664 +177.5% Georgia 467,308 +121,903 2,295,054 +82.3% 3,227,707 +141.9% North Macedonia 306,616 +69,240 1,549,440 +82.5% 2,091,815 +97.6% Zagreb(4) 348,381 +153,388 1,976,818 +187.9% 2,694,608 +202.0% Total TAV Airports 10,791,549 +2,171,888 50,973,822 +62.0% 73,093,615 +70.5% Other Airports 237,892 +175,150 1,725,379 +337.6% 1,957,861 +256.8% Total Groupe ADP(5) 29,836,202 +9,714,792 177,718,152 +101.2% 250,525,163 +104.1%





Aircraft Movements August 2022 Change 22/21

(in movements) Jan. - Aug 2022 % change 2022/2021 Last 12 months % change 2022/2021 Paris-CDG 39,403 +10,571 262,199 +84.9% 370,500 +85.0% Paris-Orly 19,037 +3,836 126,728 +91.8% 179,209 +90.9% Total Paris Aéroport 58,440 +14,407 388,927 +87.1% 549,709 +86.9% Santiago de Chile 10,022 +3,225 81,175 +90.2% 116,267 +94.1% Amman 6,945 +1,243 45,849 +74.5% 66,181 +103.3% New Delhi 33,775 +10,790 253,027 +50.6% 374,329 +52.3% Hyderabad 12,634 +3,257 94,343 +42.7% 138,359 +36.9% Cebu 5,212 +4,373 29,230 +266.0% 35,496 +237.6% Total GMR Airports 51,621 +18,420 376,600 +55.6% 548,184 +53.4% Antalya 28,795 +6,113 122,838 +70.6% 178,460 +78.2% Almaty 6,012 +538 41,179 +13.3% 61,700 +17.3% Ankara 5,423 -1,411 39,888 +19.5% 61,886 +34.5% Izmir 7,144 +599 42,019 +34.9% 62,301 +37.8% Bodrum 4,362 +312 17,875 +34.7% 24,703 +36.5% Gazipaşa 648 -81 3,535 +25.6% 5,474 +44.9% Medina 3,890 +2,453 30,446 +168.4% 38,915 +151.7% Tunisia 1,784 +1,063 7,158 +140.2% 8,993 +113.9% Georgia 4,102 +280 22,890 +40.9% 33,460 +72.8% North Macedonia 2,186 +203 12,808 +35.2% 18,324 +47.8% Zagreb(4) 4,061 +975 27,538 +65.1% 40,468 +73.0% Total TAV Airports 68,407 +11,044 368,174 +49.9% 534,684 +56.9% Other Airports 2,032 +1,030 14,605 +84.3% 18,472 +65.3% Total Groupe ADP(5) 197,467 +49,369 1,275,330 +65.1% 1,833,497 +67.3%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) August 2022

Change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan. ‑ Aug 2022 change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic France +143,462 12.3% +3,493,976 14.8% Europe +1,364,290 45.2% +16,619,750 45.4% Other International

Of which +1,854,592 42.6% +14,006,214 39.7% Africa +528,463 14.1% +3,813,972 12.4% North America +668,092 12.2% +4,750,603 11.2% Latin America +105,901 2.4% +1,198,236 3.0% Middle-East +245,388 5.3% +1,963,212 5.2% Asia-Pacific +170,724 2.6% +870,760 2.2% French Overseas Territories +136,024 6.0% +1,409,431 5.7% Total Paris Aéroport +3,362,344 100.0% +34,119,940 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) August 2022 Change

2022/2021 Jan. – August 2022 % change 2022/2021 Connecting Passengers(1) 828,199 +57.7% 5,638,433 +126.3% Connecting rate 19.2% -0.5 pt 20.3% -2.8 pts Seat load factor 86.7% +10.0 pts 81.1% +15.3 pts

(1) Departing passengers

1 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderbad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport.



2 Including Almaty and Zagreb airports.



3 In the first half of 2022, traffic in the Turkish airports of TAV Airports was up +100.8% compared to 2021, at 70.8% of 2019 traffic levels. Although traffic with Russia and Ukraine represents 36.3% and 5.6% of their respective 2019 levels, totaling 1.5 million passengers, the recovery in the Turkish airports of TAV Airports is supported by other routes. See section 2.1 of the 2022 half-year financial report.



4 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.



5 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderabad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport. For the last 12-months traffic, Mauritius traffic is not taken into account. If Mauritius traffic was taken into account until December 31st, 2021, last 12-months traffic for Groupe ADP would be up by +104.2%.

