Intrinio is proud to announce their partnership with CFRA, a leading provider of independent research and analysis.

Intrinio is pleased to undergo a new partnership with CFRA, an independent research firm that provides financial analysis and data for the global investment community. The partnership will allow Intrinio users to access CFRA’s rigorous standardization methodology, which has been used to provide industry-leading ETF expertise since 2002.

The new condensed version of their ETF endpoints will afford startups and individuals the opportunity to provide their users with increased insights and awareness of thousands of ETFs. A deep understanding of ETF structures and underlying methodologies ensures the robustness and integrity of the hundreds of ETF data points that power all of Intrinio’s ETF endpoints.

Intrinio is a top data provider that specializes in high-quality information and customer service. The company provides modern tools for financial technology platforms (companies whose business relies on the use of electronic transactions) as well as businesses who need real-time access to market data. One of Their most popular offerings is the extensive ETF data package the company provides.

About the Company:

Intrinio is a full-service financial data provider with a focus on serving the B2B market from startups to enterprise-level customers. Intrinio offers introductory price points and data subscription packages that scale, making it still affordable and accessible for developers and quants. If a customer visits the website, they can sign up, chat with the team, and get an account, API keys, and trial data within minutes. Intrinio offers trials, monthly and annual pricing, full customer support, and co-marketing.

