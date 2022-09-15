Claystone Waste signs multi-year waste management partnership with Strathcona County

STRATHCONA COUNTY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claystone Waste Ltd. and Strathcona County have agreed to a multi-year waste management partnership that will begin on January 1st, 2023. Under the agreement, Claystone Waste will receive, dispose, and process all municipal solid waste from the County.

Set in the centre of Alberta’s energy and agricultural heartland, Strathcona County is a thriving, successful and vibrant community made up of the urban area of Sherwood Park and a large adjacent rural area of farms, acreages and smaller hamlets. Claystone’s partnership with the County will see the company process municipal solid waste from both the urban and rural areas comprised of over 30,000 homes.



Claystone is a market leading provider of waste management services for Alberta municipalities. The company was selected for the Strathcona County contract through a competitive request for proposal (RFP) process. Evaluation criteria for the RFP included experience and qualifications, sound waste management operations, and environmental stewardship initiatives.



“Claystone is a trusted market leader in the Edmonton metropolitan region and across Alberta. We have a proven track record of operational excellence in waste disposal, and a deep commitment to environmental stewardship, innovation, and customer service that will support Strathcona County residents,” says Pierre Breau, CEO of Claystone. “We are proud to partner with Strathcona County and help achieve its waste management goals and initiatives.”

“Strathcona County is pleased to partner with Claystone Waste. As a community we have developed an ambitious waste management roadmap that focuses on waste reduction, reuse, recycling, and recovery. We look forward to continuing these strategies with Claystone Waste,” says Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank.



ABOUT CLAYSTONE WASTE

Claystone Waste Ltd. is Western Canadian waste management leader operating a Sanitary Class II Landfill located in Beaver County, Alberta and accepts municipal solid waste from Edmonton and surrounding municipalities in the Edmonton metropolitan region, as well as significant volumes of class II, non-hazardous industrial wastes. The facility is one of the largest in Western Canada, and provides advanced waste treatment, recycling, and remediation technologies to municipal and industrial customers.

Claystone Waste is community-owned by the municipalities of Beaver County, Town of Tofield, Town of Viking, Village of Holden and Village of Ryley. Claystone Waste is an Alberta Top 75 employer.



NOTICE TO READERS

