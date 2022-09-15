Promaxo Announces Research Collaboration with the University of Montreal Hospital Research Centre (CRCHUM) for Improved Prostate, Female GYN Cancer Management

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced a four-year research collaboration with the University of Montreal Hospital Research Centre (CRCHUM) supporting MRI guided radiation oncology solutions for improved prostate cancer management, female genitourinary (“GU”) and obstetrics and gynecology (“OB/GYN”). The collaboration also aims to support Health Canada regulatory filing requirements. The strategic partnership received initial funding from the TransMedTech Institute, an organization focused on innovation and the development of medical technologies.



Dr. Cynthia Ménard, MD, Radiation Oncologist – Chief of the Radio-Oncology Department at the CHUM, researcher at CRCHUM and clinical professor at Université de Montréal, leads the clinical collaboration for CRCHUM that will focus on the design, development and validation of a low-field MRI system-based targeted interventions of cancers of the (i) prostate gland, and (ii) gynecological organs. “With this technology, we expect to improve the accuracy of image-guidance for needle navigation and brachytherapy, leading to improved patient outcomes in the future.”

Jean-François Carrier, PhD, MCCPM, Associate professor – Department of Physics, Université de Montréal and Chair holder of the TransMedTech Institute in medical imaging, is the scientific project leader. With proven expertise in brachytherapy physics and medical imaging development, he will lead a team of students and scientists for this collaboration. “Bringing this technology to our brachytherapy suite is exciting and will change the way we see in-room imaging for our cancer patients.”

“Our technology provides for compact, live MRI diagnosis and treatment in a physician’s office, with an open architecture to enable not only cancer management of the prostate, but also female GYN,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “We hope to add additional applications to our mobile MRI technology and are thrilled to partner with the renowned team at CRCHUM to advance point of care MR based cancer care management.”

About the CRCHUM

The University of Montreal Hospital Research Centre (CRCHUM) is one of North America’s leading hospital research centres. It strives to improve adult health through a research continuum covering such disciplines as the fundamental sciences, clinical research and public health. Over 2,300 people work at the CRCHUM, including more than 500 researchers and more than 520 graduate students.

For more information, please visit chumontreal.qc.ca/crchum

About the TransMedTech

The TransMedTech Institute (iTMT) aims to support innovation in medical technologies to meet the needs of end-users and the healthcare sector, in order to facilitate and accelerate their development and implementation in the healthcare system. Led by Polytechnique Montréal and four other founding institutions (Université de Montréal, CHU Sainte-Justine, CHUM and the Jewish General Hospital), the iTMT brings together more than fifty partner institutions, together maintaining a first-rate scientific infrastructure to support the development and validation of medical technologies. The TransMedTech Institute is supported by the Canada First Research Excellence Fund, the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation du Québec and the Fonds de recherche du Québec, as well as several other philanthropic, government, socio-economic and industrial university partners.

About Promaxo Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com

