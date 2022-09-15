Rising Skin Cancer Cases & Other Skin Disorders Leading to Higher Utilization of Dermatoscopes: Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global dermatoscopes market is currently valued at US$ 1.16 billion and is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 13% through 2027.



A dermatoscope is a device used to diagnose skin care problems and for examining skin lesions. This is accomplished by lighting and enlarging the skin area under examination. The enormous need for dermatology equipment, rising incidence of skin conditions such as acne & scars, and expanding popularity of digital dermatoscopes are the main factors driving market expansion for dermatoscopes. Over the coming years, it is also anticipated that the growing number of market players who offer dermatoscopes would have an impact on overall market growth.



The sophisticated design of dermatoscopes also enables doctors to rely on the accuracy of historical data that has been saved, comparatively higher magnification power to inspect skin, etc., all of which aid in the early diagnosis of a variety of skin problems.

Although dermatoscopes are technologically-sophisticated, a lack of dermatologists in several developing nations and the accessibility of substitute equipment could impede market expansion to some extent.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of hybrid dermatoscopes are expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2027 due to their several beneficial qualities.

North America and Asia Pacific are expected to be profitable markets for dermatoscope manufacturers due to the presence of major firms and rising cases related to skin disorders.

Another factor anticipated to promote the growth of the global market is the rising demand for dermatoscopes from dermatology clinics due to their broad use in the treatment and detection of various disorders, including scabies, moles, and fungal infections.

Key Segments Covered in Dermatoscopes Industry Research

By Product : Contact Dermatoscopes Hybrid Dermatoscopes Non-contact Dermatoscopes

By Technology : LED Xenon Halogen Ultraviolet

By Modality : Handheld Trolley-mounted Headbands

By End User : Dermatology Clinics Hospitals Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Winning Strategy

Due to the presence of numerous domestic and regional competitors, the global market for dermatoscopes is extremely fragmented and competitive. Key players use a variety of marketing tactics, including acquisitions & mergers, partnerships, and collaborations, to enhance their market stance.

Development of technologically-sophisticated dermatoscopes to record significant structural changes in moles and other changes in the skin epidermis is a major area of attention for producers of dermatoscopes.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic activities including mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and global expansion are regularly adopted by major companies of dermatoscopes.

For instance, Canfield's VECTRA WB360 whole-body skin lesion mapping system was commercially introduced in March 2017.

Swift Medical announced the release of Swift Skin and Wound in September 2021. Patients and researchers would be able to use their smartphones to take precise photos of skin issues as a result.

Key Companies Profiled

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

3Gen Inc.

FotoFinder Systems, Inc.

Optilia

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.

Firefly Global

ILLUCO Corporation Ltd.

Welch Allyn





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dermatoscopes market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (contact dermatoscopes, hybrid dermatoscopes, non-contact dermatoscopes), technology (LED, xenon, halogen, ultraviolet), modality (handheld, trolley-mounted, headbands), and end user (dermatology clinics, hospitals, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

