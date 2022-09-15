Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Hunt Joins Chief Outsiders’ Growing Executive Marketing Ranks

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Hunt, a longtime Chief Marketing Officer and seasoned veteran of large CPG and entrepreneurial companies operating in rapidly changing markets, is now available to deliver his unique go-to-market strategies and insights to mid-market businesses as a member of Chief Outsiders.

Hunt has joined the team of more than 120 fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) at Chief Outsiders, which recently earned its ninth-consecutive ranking on the Inc. 5000 list for private-company growth.

Hunt’s track record includes repeated successes in helping B2C and B2B companies deliver increased sales and profits through strategic plan development, brand building and transformational leadership.

His marketing expertise helped drive a $20 million EBITDA increase over two years with 50% sales growth for a noted CPG brand. In his senior marketing leadership role, Hunt additionally helped the company gain 20 percent share of voice (SOV) through digital, which resulted in 294K Facebook Likes and a database of 30,000 customers.

Hunt’s career highlights include time as the CMO/COO at Paygevity, a SaaS Fintech startup; as Founder and President of Jumpworks, his product and marketing consultant business; as VP Marketing and Sales at Diary Farmers of America (DFA); and as the Brand Director and General Manager for Dean Foods.

“Jeff blends best practices with tactical agility as a positive and valued change agent,” said Sharon Spooler, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. "Classically trained with entrepreneurial hustle, he delivers P&L and balance sheet results for B2B and B2C companies.”

Hunt earned his MBA in Marketing and Finance and his B.A. in Economics at the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana.

