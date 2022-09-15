English French

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

PRE-PAID FORWARD AGREEMENT ON OWN SHARES

(partial early settlement)

Download the press release

Paris, September 15, 2022 – Ubisoft Entertainment SA (Euronext Paris: UBI – ISIN code FR0000054470) has decided on September 8, 2022, by virtue of the opportunity offered under the terms of the pre-paid forward agreement entered into on March 20, 2018 with Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (the "Agreement")1, to settle by anticipation the Agreement for an amount of 1,000,000 treasury shares (the "Shares") out of the remaining balance under the Agreement of 3,445,454 Shares1(a).

The delivery of the Shares (in pure registered form) on September 15, 2022 to Caceis Corporate Trust, is part of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of Ubisoft Entertainment SA on July 5, 2022.

These Shares are intended to be used to cover employee shareholding plans, in particular in connection with the 2022 employee shareholding operation (reserved sales of existing shares).

Issuer corporate

name Issuer identification code Settlement Purchase/Sale Options/Futures Ubisoft Entertainment sa 969500I7C8V1LBIMSM05 September 8, 2022 Purchase Partial early settlement of the pre-paid forward agreement by delivery of the shares





Number of shares Financial instrument identification code Delivery Market Purpose of the purchases 1,000,000 FR0000054470 September 15, 2022 Over the counter Employee share ownership plans coverage

This operation has no impact in terms of dilution or on Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s net cash position.





Contacts Ubisoft

Investor Relations

Jean-Benoît Roquette

SVP Investor Relations

+ 33 1 48 18 52 39

Jean- benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com

Alexandre Enjalbert

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+33 1 48 18 50 78

Alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com



Press Relations

Michael Burk

VP Corporate Public Relations

+ 33 1 48 18 24 03

Michael.burk@ubisoft.com





About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy’s The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,129 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com .







1 to be settled at maturity (March 22, 2024) [(a) Cf. " Disclosure of trading in own shares. Pre-paid forward agreement on its own shares " - September 15, 2020] or by anticipation, in whole or in part, by Ubisoft Entertainment SA [(b) Cf. " Ubisoft reaches agreement with Vivendi for its full exit from Ubisoft 's share capital " - March 20, 2018 / (c) Cf. " Disclosure of trading in own shares " - March 29, 2018]





Attachment