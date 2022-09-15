Sodexo Expands Partnership with Ardent Health Services in the US to Power Positive Patient Outcomes

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo has announced a new enterprise-wide partnership with Ardent Health Services. Through this strengthened partnership, over 1,500 Sodexo employees will provide food and nutrition services and environmental services at over 50 Ardent locations across six states. Previously, Sodexo provided patient nutrition and environmental services at four Ardent locations.



“We are thrilled to be able to expand and extend our partnership with Ardent,” Stuart Winters, CEO of healthcare, Sodexo North America, said. “Our teams will continue working with Ardent to focus on staff development, recruitment, and retention while implementing innovative programs and technology systems in order to support the delivery of high-quality care for Ardent’s patients and communities.”

Sodexo will continue to help Ardent adopt standardized processes, technology, and delivery of service across the health system with the goal of delivering financial savings in conjunction with superior patient care.

“Having worked with Sodexo previously, we have been consistently impressed with the performance and dedication exhibited by the Sodexo team,” Ardent Chief Operating Officer Terika Richardson, said. “We know Sodexo will continue to generate significant value and help us execute our mission of providing excellent patient care.”

Starting immediately, Sodexo will provide Ardent with the following:

Clinical Patient Nutrition and Food Services

Sodexo’s patient nutrition program is an evidence-based, individualized approach providing patients the nutrition they require (and desire) for health and healing. Sodexo crafts a customized retail experience for patients, visitors, and staff while ensuring their experience is timely, tasty, at the right temperature and accurate to their expectations. Sodexo’s more than 2,500 registered dietitians in the U.S. champion healthier lives for patients and empower healthier communities.

Environmental Services (EVS)

Sodexo’s Environmental Services offer includes Protecta®, an evidence-based end-to-end approach to infection prevention, that decreases incidence of hospital-associated infections (HAIs) and helps healthcare facilities achieve their infection prevention goals.

About Sodexo North America

At Sodexo Healthcare we build trusted partnerships with health systems to support their care delivery mission. Leveraging science, insights, and imagination, we provide solutions and contribute essential non-clinical services wherever care is delivered, to enhance patients’ and caregivers’ experience while improving our clients’ financial health. Sodexo Healthcare’s 35,000 employees provide human-centered care with food and nutrition, environmental, and clinical engineering services that support healthcare teams and overall operations at over 1,500 sites in the United States.

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 55 countries. Sodexo provides quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also designs attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manages and maintains infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offers personalized support for patients or students and even creates programs fostering employee engagement. The company employs 90,066 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its integrated services to create a better every day for everyone and build a better life for all.

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services invests in people, technology and communities. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and nearly 200 sites of care in six states with approximately 26,000 employees, including 1,200+ employed providers. With a focus on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes, four Ardent hospitals were named to Leapfrog’s Top Hospitals in 2021, and eight Ardent hospitals received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A for Spring 2022. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ardent is owned by current and former members of Ardent’s management team; Equity Group Investments (EGI), a Chicago-based private investment firm; and Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), a publicly traded real estate investment trust.