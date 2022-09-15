Demand for Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size to Surpass USD 115 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 35% | EV Charging Station Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

New York, United States, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market By Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 & Level 3) By Charging Infrastructure (Normal Charge, Type-2, CCS, CHAdeMO and Tesla Supercharger), By Application (Commercial, and Residential) and by Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the most recent research study, the demand of global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 18.22 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of around USD 115 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 35% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.”

The development of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market was largely driven by the increasing R&D globally. However, the COVID circumstances and the economic downturn have changed the market statistics for the whole world. This is a dedicated and very detailed report about the primary and secondary drivers of the electric vehicle charging station market, as well as production, market share, leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

Market Overview:

The adoption rate and interest in EVs (Electric Vehicles) are increasing among consumers across the world. Increasing investment in battery systems and high stakes in environment-friendly technology is driving the interest of automakers in electric vehicles. Moreover, governments of the countries are devising policies to increase the adoption rate of the EV.

However, if we forecast the expected EV growth rate with corresponding units of electricity and average run time of vehicles, it is observed that high investments in EV charging stations are essential. This charging infrastructure can be built at home, offices, and in public spaces.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 35% between 2021 and 2028.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Station market size was worth around US$ 18.22 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 115 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The important driving factor for the growth of the market is the potential market of providing charging services to EV fleet operators.

The commercial segment is likely to grow by higher CAGR as a result of government funding to create robust charging infrastructure and automobile companies investing in charging stations.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be driven the global market.

Industry Dynamics

High Demand from EV Fleet Operators for Charging Infrastructure

The important driving factor for the growth of the market is the potential market of providing charging services to EV fleet operators. It assists in reducing the managing and procuring cost of charging services. Assuming widespread EV adoption and increased growth opportunities for the fleet operators will converge and increase the demand for charging infrastructure in the forecast period.

However, one of the major challenges for the charging station operator is the reduction in the time of charging the vehicle.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global electric vehicle charging station Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Electric Vehicle Charging Station market include;

ChargePoint Inc.

ABB

Webasto Thermo & Comfort

Shell International B.V.

Schneider Electric

Blink Charging Co.

Groupe Renault

Phihong USA Corp.

EV Safe Charge Inc.

Eaton.

Tata Power.

Tesla

SemaConnect Inc.

Daimler AG.

Siemens

EVgo Services LLC.

ENGIE EV Solutions

Browse the full “Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market By Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 & Level 3) By Charging Infrastructure (Normal Charge, Type-2, CCS, CHAdeMO and Tesla Supercharger), By Application (Commercial, and Residential) and by Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/electrical-vehicle-charging-station-market



Segmentation Analysis

The global electric vehicle charging station market is segregated based on the charging level as level 1, Level 2 & Level 3. By charging infrastructure the market is divided as normal charge, type-2, ccs, chademo, and tesla supercharger. By application, the market is bifurcated as commercial, and residential.

The commercial segment is likely to grow by higher CAGR as a result of government funding to create robust charging infrastructure and automobile companies investing in charging stations.

Regional Insights:

APAC Region Projected To Dominate Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Growth

The largest market is expected to be the Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be driven by the large-scale growth of EV charging networks in China, increasing demand for affordable electric vehicles for everyday use, and governments supporting electric vehicles. China's rapidly expanding economy is propelling the country's electrification.

The governments of Japan and Korea have both announced plans to significantly increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations in their respective countries in the coming years. The Indian government has also announced plans to build 69,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country as part of its first phase of EV infrastructure expansion, with a demand of 4 to 6 lakh charging stations anticipated by 2028.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 18.22 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 115 billion CAGR Growth Rate 35% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players ChargePoint, Inc., ABB, bpChargemaster, Webasto Thermo & Comfort, Shell International B.V., Schneider Electric, Blink Charging Co., Groupe Renault, Phihong USA Corp., EV Safe Charge Inc., Eaton., Tata Power., Tesla, SemaConnect, Inc., Daimler AG., Siemens, EVgo Services LLC., ENGIE EV Solutions Key Segment By Level of Charging, Charging Infrastructure, Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global electric vehicle charging station market is segmented into:

By Level of Charging

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

By Charging Infrastructure

Normal Charge

Type-2

CCS

CHAdeMO

Tesla Supercharger

By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Key Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A comprehensive analysis by Level of Charging, Charging Infrastructure, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Major Key Players and Other Prominent Vendors

