Foley Catheters Market to Advance at 7.1% CAGR during 2022 to 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - World over, urologic diseases affect individuals of all ages accounting for significant healthcare cost, and can lead to substantial disability and reduced quality of life. Urinary tract infections, urinary incontinence, kidney stones, and benign prostatic hyperplasia are examples of non-cancerous urologic health disorders boosting demand of Foley catheters market.

Additionally, rising number of urinary surgical procedures and number of bladder catheterization procedures are fueling sales in the Foley catheters market. The Foley catheters market size was pegged at US$ 1.14 Bn in 2021.

A global market study on Foley catheters market underpins innovations in the production of Foley catheters, such as biocompatible urinary catheters, with strong focus to serve patient needs to spur growth prospects.

Foley Catheters Market – Key Findings of the Report

Two-way catheters product segment held the leading share of Foley catheters market in 2021. Clinically, two-way Foley catheters are indwelling urinary catheters that are used to empty the bladder, in the event natural drain of urine does not work. Design and material properties of two-way Foley catheters demonstrate their long-term use as flexible indwelling catheters.

Latex material segment held key share of Foley catheters market in 2021. Inclination of Foley catheters market manufacturers for latex material is due to its advantages of improved patient safety, low risk of encrustation and irritation, and presence of Teflon coatings that make them soft, dependable, lubricious, and highly flexible. Furthermore, material properties of latex to reduce bacterial adherence and encrustration is anticipated to boost demand in the near future.

Superior non-allergenic property of silicone catheter, especially for people with sensitive skin makes them favored over latex Foley catheters. Silicone catheters could be softer, and thus preferred among those who feel pain during clean intermittent self-catheterization.

Hospitals end user segment is anticipated to hold major share of Foley catheters market during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and rise in number of surgeries that demonstrate demand for indwelling catheters fuel the growth of hospitals end user segment. According to statistics of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urinary catheter is linked to nearly 75% UTIs reported in hospitals. Clinical use of urinary catheters for hospitalized patients, and high demand for Foley catheters following urologic procedures create ample opportunities in hospitals end user segment

North America held the leading share of Foley catheters market in 2021. Rising prevalence of urologic diseases such as urinary retention and prostate hypertrophy, and increasing geriatric population are driving the Foley catheters market in the region.

In the U.S., high rate of incidence of urinary retention and rise in in urological surgeries augments demand for Foley catheters. Furthermore, statistics of more than 250,000 benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical procedures performed annually in the U.S., stimulates the demand for Foley catheters in the region.

Foley Catheters Market – Growth Drivers

Statistics of prevalence of urologic diseases among individuals of all ages, accounting for significant healthcare costs, and impact on quality of life drives the Foley catheters market

Efficacy of Foley catheters to address urinary retention related to various clinical conditions spells demand; increase in the number of target urinary diseases is expected to drive demand for indwelling catheters.

Foley Catheters Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Foley catheters market are;

Medtronic Plc

C.R. Bard Inc.

ConvaTec Inc.

Coloplast

Medline Industries Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cook Medical

Teleflex Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

J and M Urinary Catheters LLC

The Foley catheters market is segmented as follows;

Foley Catheters Market, by Product

Two-way Catheters

Three-way Catheters

Four-way Catheters





Foley Catheters Market, by Material

Latex

Silicone

Foley Catheters Market, by End User

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Others





Foley Catheters Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





