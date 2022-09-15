Proactive news headlines including Kanye West, Cinedigm, Hapbee Technologies, PyroGenesis, Tiziana Life Sciences and ION Energy

New York , Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- American rapper Kanye West to cut ties with Gap over alleged contractual breaches click here
- Avicanna collaborates with University of Toronto to expand its epilepsy research program click here
- Sigma Lithium adds veteran finance executive Dana Perlman to its board of directors click here
- Cinedigm debuts free streaming service Cineverse, plans to add more than 10,000 films and TV episodes by year end click here
- Hapbee Technologies extends device line-up with Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad click here
- Nextleaf to launch Glacial Gold products in Ontario and British Columbia markets click here
- PyroGenesis ranked amongst the Top 10 best-performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange click here
- ION Energy kicks off drilling at its Urgakh Naran lithium brine project in Mongolia click here
- Gungnir Resources reveals 'impressive drill intercept of massive sulphides' at Lappvattnet nickel deposit click here
- Sidus Space to continue producing hardware for key customer Parsons Corporation click here
- X1 Esports moves one step closer to becoming ultimate Rocket League fan hub with Octane.GG acquisition click here
- Wellbeing Digital Sciences posts fiscal 4Q results; projects significant revenue from research and consulting contracts click here
- Viscount Mining completes drill program at Kate deposit in Colorado; confirms higher-grade silver zone click here
- GreenBank Capital says its portfolio company Ubique Minerals will buy 90% of Namibian mining firm click here
- Tiziana Life Sciences says Brigham and Women's Hospital gets grant to explore use of intranasal anti-CD3 mAb in ALS click here
- Nextech AR Solutions appoints Melea Guilbault as new CEO of its Map D event tech platform click here
- EverGen Infrastructure upgraded to OTCQX market in the US click here
- Group Eleven Resources announces restart of drilling at Stonepark zinc prospect in Ireland click here
- Plurilock Security says its Aurora Systems subsidiary wins orders totalling US$7.3M in August click here
