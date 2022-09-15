Demand for Global Industry 4.0 Market Size to Surpass USD 334.18 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 19.4% | Industry 4.0 Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

New York, United States, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Industry 4.0 Market By Technology [Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, and 3D Printing], By End-User (Energy & Power, Aerospace, Logistics, Automotive, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2021–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Industry 4.0 Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 84.59 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach around USD 334.18 Billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 19.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.”

The report analyses the market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Industry 4.0 market.

Market Overview:

Industry 4.0, also referred to as the fourth industrial revolution, is composed of robotic control, automation tools, and big data analytics that support efficient production and maneuver in any manufacturing sector. It not only augments the technology used but also enhances asset performance, material utilization, and other industrial procedures implicated in the industries.

The global industry 4.0 market will witness remarkable growth in the coming years owing to the rising adoption of industrial automation, growing usage of robot technology, and an upsurge in government funding to promote digitalization. However, the installation of advanced robotic and data analytics technology needs huge initial investment along with a team of expert personnel, which are the two key factors hampering the market growth.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the global industry 4.0 industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the global industry 4.0 industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the global industry 4.0 markets during the upcoming years.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Industry 4.0 market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 19.4% between 2021 and 2028.

The Industry 4.0 market size was worth around US$ 84.59 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 334.18 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The global industry 4.0 market will witness remarkable growth in the coming years owing to the rising adoption of industrial automation.

Based on Technology segment, it was expected that the IoT segment will have the highest market share during 2021–2028.

By region, the “Asia Pacific” region is witnessing remarkable growth for the industry 4.0 market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

AI & IoT are being rapidly adopted in the manufacturing industry

The global industry 4.0 market will witness remarkable growth in the coming years owing to the rising adoption of industrial automation, growing usage of robot technology, and an upsurge in government funding to promote digitalization. However, the installation of advanced robotic and data analytics technology needs huge initial investment along with a team of expert personnel, which are the two key factors hampering the market growth.

Lack of skilled workers familiar with AI and IoT technologies

Existing employees must be educated to operate new IoT and AI-enabled hardware and software. While industries are quick to adopt new technology, they face a shortage of highly educated engineers and workers familiar with AI and IoT.

Competitive Players

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Industry 4.0 market include

General Electric

Google

AIBrain

General Vision

Microsoft

Siemens

Amazon Web Services

Mitsubishi

FANUC

Cisco

HP

Yaskawa

SAP

KUKA

Intel

ABB

Stratasys

Ansys

IBM

Industry 4.0 Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global industry 4.0 market is segmented based on technology, end-user, and region.

By Technology, the IoT segment dominates the global industry 4.0 market during the study period

IoT is gaining popularity among several manufacturing industries, as technology enhances the efficiency of industrial production processes. The industrial gears connected with wireless technology, sensors, and data processing equipment would help industries to optimize the production rate, determine equipment’s real-time state, locate possible malfunctioning within the equipment, and organize proximity schedules for servicing & repairing of gears.

The rising trend for remotely handling the industrial manufacturing processes, especially under adverse conditions such as mining and submerged oil extraction sectors, is the leading factor for the growing adoption of IoT, which in turn propels the global industry 4.0 market.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific industry 4.0 market will rise rapidly during the forecast period

The majority of the leading companies have established their manufacturing plants in the Asia Pacific region owing to the rapid technological advancement and relatively moderate investment for setting up a plant. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key countries within the region that are widely adopting robotics and wireless technology in production industries, thereby flourishing the Asia Pacific industry 4.0 market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Industry 4.0 industries?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Industry 4.0 Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Industry 4.0 Industry?

What segments does the Industry 4.0 Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Industry 4.0 Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 84.59 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 334.18 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 19.4% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players General Electric, Google, AIBrain, General Vision, Microsoft, Siemens, Amazon Web Services, Mitsubishi, FANUC, Cisco, HP, Yaskawa, SAP, KUKA, Intel, ABB, Stratasys, Ansys, IBM, and others Key Segment By Technology, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Industry 4.0 market is segmented into:

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence

5G

Internet of Things (IoT)

Blockchain

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

3D Printing

By End-User

Energy & Power

Aerospace

Logistics

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology, End-User, and Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

