With 5.5% CAGR, Menstrual Cups Market Size Worth USD 980.4 Million by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published the latest research report titled “Menstrual Cups Market By Product Type (Disposable and Reusable), By Material Type (Medical Grade Silicones, Natural Gum Rubber (Latex), and Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)), and By Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Pharmacies & Retail Stores): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the most recent research study, the demand of global Menstrual Cups Market share & size was estimated at approximately USD 720.6 million in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 980.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 5.5% between 2021 and 2026.”

The report analyses the market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global menstrual cups market.

Menstrual Cups Market Overview:

A menstrual cup is a female hygiene product that prevents the menstrual fluid from leaking into clothes. It is inserted into the vagina during the menstruation period. The cups are usually made up of flexible silicone that is of superior medical grade material and approved scientifically for use in the body. It does not have harmful chemicals, additives, or absorbency gels in it.

The cups are bell-shaped and have a stem at their top. Also, it helps in easy travel during the menstruation cycle and does not interfere in the normal working as well as cleaning process in your body. In addition, it is easy to use, safe, cost-effective, hygienic, and fully compatible with one’s routine. Besides, the menstrual cups are endorsed as more eco-friendly and reasonable than pads and tampons and are a good option for upgrading from pads and tampons..

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/menstrual-cups-market



Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis, the Menstrual Cups market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.5% between 2021 and 2026.

The Menstrual Cups market size was worth around US$ 720.6 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 980.4 million by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The increase in the adoption of menstrual cups and the growing awareness for superior feminine hygiene products among women are major factors driving the global menstrual cup market.

menstrual cup market. In terms of region, North America is contributing to the major market in the global menstrual cup market and is expected to remain dominant in the forthcoming years.

Global Menstrual Cups Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global menstrual cups market is driven by various factors such as the need for eco-friendly, comfortable, safe, effective, clean, and cost-effective products as an option to pads or tampons. The rising adoption of the reusable menstrual cup along with the mounting awareness for superior female hygiene products is fuelling the global market growth. Other major factors contributing to market development include the growing knowledge among women in relation to the available products used during menstruation, the increasing awareness campaigns conducted by women communities, educational institutes, manufacturers, and menstrual cups with different sizes and shapes.

Also, these cups are available at different prices ranging from low to high and give complete protection from leaks. Furthermore, the menstrual cups hold more blood than tampons and pads, also help in preventing menstrual odor, and are more hygienic in comparison to the tampons and pads. This, in turn, will boost the market growth in the near future.

On the other hand, sometimes the menstrual cups might be messy to use, as well as difficult to insert and remove, and the latex menstrual cups can sometimes cause an allergic reaction, these factors can impede the market growth. Conversely, the rising focus on product innovation for female hygiene products in emergent countries will facilitate open new prospects for the menstrual cup market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/menstrual-cups-market



Competitive Players

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global menstrual cups market include;

Blossom Cup

Fleurcup

Diva International Inc.

Intimina

SckoonCup

Lune Group Oy Ltd.

Jaguara s.r.o.

Lunette

VCup

Lena Cup

Saalt LLC

Mooncup Ltd.

Me Luna GmbH

Sterne (Si-Line)

Anigan

Yuuki Company s.r.o.

The Flex Company

FEMCAP

Irisana S.A

LADYCUP

Ruby Life Ltd.

The Keeper Inc.

FemyCycle

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the menstrual cups market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Menstrual Cups Market forward?

What are the Menstrual Cups Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Menstrual Cups Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

Browse the full “Menstrual Cups Market By Product Type (Disposable and Reusable), By Material Type (Medical Grade Silicones, Natural Gum Rubber (Latex), and Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)), and By Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Pharmacies & Retail Stores): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/menstrual-cups-market



Segmentation Analysis:

The global menstrual cups market is classified into product type, material type, and distribution channel, and regions.

On the basis of the type of product, the global menstrual cups market is divided into disposable and reusable. Based on the type of material, the global menstrual cups market is divided into natural gum rubber (latex), medical grade silicones, and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE).

In terms of the distribution channel, the global menstrual cups market is bifurcated into online stores and pharmacies & retail stores.

Regional Insights:

North America is dominating the global menstrual cups market in terms of revenue

The global menstrual cups market is classified into five major regional segments North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the global menstrual cups market in terms of revenue and will continue its dominance in the forecast period due to growth factors such as the rising demand for environment-friendly female hygiene products and the growing number of women population base in the region.

Additionally, the availability of high disposable income among the women population and the growing awareness related to the advantages of using a menstrual cup is also responsible for the expansion of the regional market.

Besides, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is also expected to be the highest emergent region in the global menstrual cup market as a result of the increasing campaigns that are launching to help the awareness associated with the advantages of using menstrual cups and the rising working women populations in these regions.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 720.6 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 980.4 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Blossom Cup, Fleurcup, Diva International Inc., Intimina, SckoonCup, Lune Group Oy Ltd., Jaguara s.r.o., Lunette, VCup, Lena Cup, Saalt LLC, Mooncup Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Sterne (Si-Line), Anigan, Yuuki Company s.r.o., The Flex Company, FEMCAP, Irisana S.A, LADYCUP, Ruby Life Ltd., The Keeper Inc., and FemyCycle Key Segment By Product Type, Material Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/menstrual-cups-market



(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the global menstrual cups market as follows:

By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Material Type

Medical Grade Silicones

Natural Gum Rubber (Latex)

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Pharmacies & Retail Stores

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/menstrual-cups-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021-2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Material Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Condom Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-condom-market-by-type-natural-condom-and-1013



Athletic Footwear Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/athletic-footwear-market-by-type-sports-shoes-running-822



Dietary Supplements Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/dietary-supplements-market-by-type-vitamins-amino-acid-1155



Telehealth Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/telehealth-market



Hand Sanitizer Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/hand-sanitizer-market



Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-medicine-market-by-component-hardware-830



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

