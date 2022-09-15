ExGen: Empire Mine Project Moving Closer to Production

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Custer County, Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.



The following program highlights were provided by Phoenix:

Highlights:

Drilling at the Empire open pit copper mine (“Empire”) commenced in June 2022 to further Konnex’s understanding of metallurgical recovery using Ammonium Thiosulfate (“ATS”) reagent;

Trade-off, optimization, and engineering studies are progressing on Empire;

Exploratory drilling in the North Pit/Red Star area to commence on 15 September 2022;

Navarre Creek drilling plan approved by US Forest Service (“USFS”);

Phoenix noted the following:

(1) Empire open pit



Phoenix initiated its 2022 drilling program in June to provide samples for ATS metallurgical test work. ATS is the non-toxic, environmentally friendly reagent that Konnex plans to use for the recovery of base and precious metals from Empire’s open pit resource. With the results of these studies, Konnex will determine whether the production of precious metals can be moved from the secondary phase of the operation to the primary phase. If feasible, this would potentially enhance Empire’s projected economics in the early years of production.

(2) Red Star

A second drill rig is scheduled to arrive on site in the middle of September 2022 and will report to the North Pit/Red Star area upon its arrival. The month-long drilling program is anticipated to improve the Konnex’s understanding of mineralization in the area.

(3) Navarre Creek (Gold)

Phoenix Copper submitted a Plan of Operations for drilling activities at Navarre Creek to the USFS on 15 April 2021 (the “Navarre Creek Plan”). The USFS posted a public scoping notice of the Navarre Creek Plan on 18 November 2021, and the Navarre Creek Plan was approved on 30 August 2022, clearing the way for an initial drilling program comprised of up to 60 reverse-circulation (“RC”) drill holes from 30 drill pads located on various targets on the Navarre Creek claim block. The Navarre Creek Plan was approved under a Categorical Exclusion, meaning that it is categorically excluded from documentation in an Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact Statement, for the following reasons: 1) the initial drilling program will be completed in one year or less, 2) the Navarre Creek Plan proposes less than one mile of new road construction (existing roadways will be utilized for access), and 3) the Navarre Creek Plan proposes use of overland equipment travel (low ground pressure equipment). Konnex has reserved an RC drilling rig from Alford Drilling that is scheduled to arrive in June 2023.

Jason Riley, CEO of ExGen commented: “ExGen is encouraged by the continued progress on the open pit project at Empire. We are also excited to see the exploration drilling begin at the North Pit/Red Star and the first drilling at Navarre next year! We should have an excellent last quarter this year with assay results and progress on the Empire Pit.”

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL PROTOCOLS

Rock, drill core and reverse circulation samples were analyzed by ALS Global, Reno, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited facility. Copper, zinc, silver, lead, molybdenum, and tungsten were determined by ICP method. Copper, zinc, and lead >1% ICP are assayed using four-acid digestion and silver >100ppm by four acid digestion, whereas gold was determined by a 30gm fire assay followed by atomic absorption. Standards, duplicates and blanks were inserted into the sample stream for QA/QC purposes. Blanks and duplicates were inserted roughly every 50ft and standards were inserted roughly every 100ft. Core samples are saw cut in half and stored in a secure facility. RC chips and channel samples are stored in the same secure facility. All samples are delivered to the laboratory under chain of custody protocol and submitted using sub-form sample numbers.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical information provided in this release.

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. The Company intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

