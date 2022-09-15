Nishtech Named Sitecore Gold Implementation Partner

CINCINNATI, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nishtech, a global digital experience and eCommerce consultancy, announced today that they have been named as a Sitecore Gold Implementation Partner. Sitecore, the global leader in digital experience solutions, established the partner program to help companies realize the full value of their Sitecore investment, providing transformative professional services that include strategy, implementation, and support.



Nishtech provides expertise in the areas of eCommerce and digital experience solution implementation and development. Nishtech has partnered with leading brands in manufacturing and distribution, healthcare, higher education, and professional services to deliver seamless digital experiences and establish customer connections across multiple touchpoints.

"Since becoming a Sitecore partner in 2011, we've had the opportunity to work with exceptional companies across many industries," said Suresh Devanan, CEO & Founder of Nishtech. "We appreciate the recognition by Sitecore for our expertise and experience, and we look forward to a continued successful partnership."

Sitecore's experience solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders.

For more information about Nishtech and how we can help turn digital expectations into reality, please visit us at nishtech.com.

About Nishtech

Nishtech is a global digital experience and eCommerce consultancy based in Cincinnati, Ohio that specializes in delivering innovative, scalable, and secure digital and eCommerce solutions. As a Sitecore Gold partner with Sitecore Experience Platform, Sitecore Content Hub™, and Sitecore OrderCloud® specializations, we develop rich, personalized solutions that help businesses better optimize their customer experiences, drive business growth and perfect their digital presence.